Mysterious Luxury Sports Car Manufacturer Coming to Forza Street

The team working on Forza Street has recently announced some of the improvements they are working on for the next update to the game. Among them, there’s the addition of a new manufacturer whose name hasn’t yet been disclosed.
In a post this week, Microsoft explains that in addition to the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R in Forza Street, gamers will also be provided with more content, all based on user feedback.
“We also heard from many of you a desire to see more new manufacturers of your favorite cars. To this end, we’ve been working hard to do just that. Expect to see an additional, globally renowned luxury sports car manufacturer with an illustrious heritage joining the Forza Street roster in the next featured series,” the company explains.
In the long term, the Forza Street dev team says the focus is on making it easier to get rewards, though all these improvements will roll out gradually and wouldn’t just show up overnight.
In addition, there’s also a new 80s themed Showdown event that will kick off soon, and extra surprises could go live as part of Forza Street’s one-year anniversary.
“Currently, the team is working to improve the user experience by simplifying and streamlining some complex systems such as progression and economy with the goal of helping you more easily get the rewards you really want and to get more out of the cars you really love," the blog post reveals.
Over the next few months, you will start to see some changes to these systems that make it easier to know how to obtain the rewards you’re looking for. These improvements will come in over time, as we consider and evaluate the impact of each on both new players and our long-term, most dedicated players.”
Forza Street was originally released on April 15, 2019, for Windows 10, but the mobile debut on Android and iOS took place on May 5, 2020.
