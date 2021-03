Published as part of the typical Torben Tuesday tweet, which provides the world with all kinds of hints at what’s to come for Forza players, this new message is a little bit easier to decrypt.As you can see in the tweet embedded below, two models are coming to Forza Horizon 4, and undoubtedly, one of them is the 1968 Pontiac Firebird . The second is a bit more challenging, though as many people figured out quite quickly on Twitter, it’s likely to be the Porsche 356 Outlaw.While confirmation in this regard should land rather sooner than later, it looks like not everybody is very excited to get another Porsche. But of course, one more 356 is still good news for Porsche fans, so this new addition is likely to be received with mixed reactions by players out there.In the meantime, Forza Horizon 4 keeps growing in popularity on Steam, as the game went live on Valve’s platform earlier this month. While it may sound surprising for a game that’s more than three years old to launch on Steam, Forza Horizon 4 has quickly become a popular title on the platform , reaching the highest number of concurrent players in the racing game category.But just like in the case of the update we mentioned above, Forza’s arrival on Steam was still received with mixed feelings by gamers out there, especially given the title is still rather expensive even after so many years since its official launch in the Microsoft Store. The standard version of Forza Horizon 4 can be purchased on Steam for no less than $59.99 in the United States.