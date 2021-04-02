This GTA V Glitch Causing Highway Chaos Is So Funny You Can’t Stop Watching

Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013, so it’s nearly eight years old. Of course, that doesn’t mean anything because really you can’t get bored playing it, no matter if you want to complete all missions or just roam the streets stealing cars and bumping into strangers.
But every once in a while, somebody comes across a new way to make GTA V even more awesome, and this small glitch discovered recently by redditor impurekitkat is something that you’re going to want to try out yourselves.
Parking a bus sideways just in the right spot apparently unleashes major highway chaos, as all the NPCs apparently enter suicidal mode and jump off the bridge because really why shouldn’t they?
To be honest, I’m not sure what’s funnier in this video: all the cars jumping off the bridge and eventually exploding or the man actually calling the emergency services because, you know, that’s what makes a good Los Santos citizen.
The good news is that pretty much anyone can do the same thing in GTA V, as the aforementioned redditor was kind enough to zoom in on the map so that you’ll see just the right location where you can park your bus sideways. Just check out the last few seconds of the video embedded below to see where the whole thing is located.
In the meantime, make sure that you install the most recent Grand Theft Auto V patch because it includes one super highly anticipated improvement for GTA Online.
Thanks to an improvement discovered not by Rockstar itself but by someone who was actually playing the game, the loading times of GTA Online have been reduced substantially. Instead of waiting up to 10 minutes for the whole thing to be ready, you should now be good to go in just two or three minutes.
Parking a bus sideways just in the right spot apparently unleashes major highway chaos, as all the NPCs apparently enter suicidal mode and jump off the bridge because really why shouldn’t they?
To be honest, I’m not sure what’s funnier in this video: all the cars jumping off the bridge and eventually exploding or the man actually calling the emergency services because, you know, that’s what makes a good Los Santos citizen.
The good news is that pretty much anyone can do the same thing in GTA V, as the aforementioned redditor was kind enough to zoom in on the map so that you’ll see just the right location where you can park your bus sideways. Just check out the last few seconds of the video embedded below to see where the whole thing is located.
In the meantime, make sure that you install the most recent Grand Theft Auto V patch because it includes one super highly anticipated improvement for GTA Online.
Thanks to an improvement discovered not by Rockstar itself but by someone who was actually playing the game, the loading times of GTA Online have been reduced substantially. Instead of waiting up to 10 minutes for the whole thing to be ready, you should now be good to go in just two or three minutes.