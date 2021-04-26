Bugatti Chiron "Les Legendes du Ciel" Makes Public Debut in Saudi Arabia

Tracks Made by Perseverance Show Up in the First Aerial Color Photo of Mars

Bugatti is looking to expand its presence in the Middle East, choosing to showcase the limited-edition Chiron Sport "Les Legendes du Ciel" car at an exclusive VIP event in Saudi Arabia. This exclusive model pays homage to legendary French pilots, which proved integral to Bugatti’s history. 6 photos



“We know that the Middle East region thrives on luxury, and so it is important for potential customers to have access to the latest Bugatti models. We are delighted to present the ‘Les Legendes du Ciel’ edition of the Chiron Sport to the Middle East region starting from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The model pays homage to Bugatti and true enthusiasts of our history will enjoy the connection this hyper sports car represents,” said Kostas Psarris, Bugatti’s regional director for the Middle East and Asia.



Visually, the car features a matte gray exterior with a single white racing stripe, special decals, plus a light brown interior with unique motifs on the headrests and door panels.



Another perk for everyone who attended the event was the chance to get behind the wheel of the



“At the same time, we were able to give our very select group of customers the unique and exclusive experience of driving the Chiron Pur Sport with our legendary world-record breaker pilot Andy Wallace for the first time on Saudi roads. Our customers loved it and we look forward to offering more opportunities like this again in the future,” added the Bugatti exec.



The Pur Sport was developed to achieve peak lateral dynamic performance, resulting in maximum agility, handling, and overall driving performance. It is 110 lbs (50 kg) lighter than the standard Chiron thanks to its lightweight 3D printed titanium exhaust, fixed rear spoiler, and extensive use of Alcantara, anodized aluminum and titanium.

