Watch What a Battlefield Looks Like Through the U.S. Army’s Nigh Vision Goggles

If there’s one military gadget that we’d like to try, it’s the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, known as ENGV-B. The U.S. Army’s Lancer Brigade recently shared a video of what a battlefield looks like through these goggles and it seems better than a videogame.
What the video shows is how someone wearing the ENVV-B would actually visualize others during a military operation taking place at night. Human silhouettes are highlighted, which makes it much easier to distinguish them when there is little to no light. And, although it looks like a virtual reality scene right out of a videogame, it’s as real as it gets.
This cool gadget is a dual-waveband goggle that can be mounted on the helmet, in order to improve night vision. What we see in the video is the fused outline, one of the outline modes of ENGV-B, which enables high contrast images, without green hues. According to their producer, other options are white phosphor, fused white hot or fused black hot – which depict various image settings, a result of the fusion technology used for ENGV-B’s development.
These goggles allow soldiers to quickly identify targets and to execute precise movements, even where there is no light. Another advantage of using the goggles is the ability to see better in high-risk areas, such as corners, without soldiers having to expose themselves. The high-resolution goggle display is also great for visualizing important data without soldiers having to take their eyes off the target in order to look at maps or check other devices. Plus, this information can be shared in real-time within the unit.
A gadget like this also had to be easy to use on the battlefield and ENGV-B was designed as a flexible goggle, that’s easily mounted on the helmet. It even comes with an option to switch from binocular to monocular, depending on soldiers’ preference.
The U.S. Army’s ENGV-B project was initiated in 2019 and developed by L3Harris.
This cool gadget is a dual-waveband goggle that can be mounted on the helmet, in order to improve night vision. What we see in the video is the fused outline, one of the outline modes of ENGV-B, which enables high contrast images, without green hues. According to their producer, other options are white phosphor, fused white hot or fused black hot – which depict various image settings, a result of the fusion technology used for ENGV-B’s development.
These goggles allow soldiers to quickly identify targets and to execute precise movements, even where there is no light. Another advantage of using the goggles is the ability to see better in high-risk areas, such as corners, without soldiers having to expose themselves. The high-resolution goggle display is also great for visualizing important data without soldiers having to take their eyes off the target in order to look at maps or check other devices. Plus, this information can be shared in real-time within the unit.
A gadget like this also had to be easy to use on the battlefield and ENGV-B was designed as a flexible goggle, that’s easily mounted on the helmet. It even comes with an option to switch from binocular to monocular, depending on soldiers’ preference.
The U.S. Army’s ENGV-B project was initiated in 2019 and developed by L3Harris.
New Equipment!— Lancer Brigade (@lancer_brigade) April 22, 2021
Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars continue the @USArmy’s effort to #modernize our fighting force!
You have never seen night vision like this! #readynow #QuietProfessionals pic.twitter.com/3TCPtnno1r