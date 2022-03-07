1935 Bugatti Type 59 Costs Less Than a New Nissan Sentra, but There Is a Huge Catch

You won’t make it to various car shows in this 1935 Bugatti Type 59 if you buy it. Heck, it won’t even take you to your local grocery shop, as its only purpose is to adorn a desk or shelf.
A 1:8 scale model, it was based on the car put through its paces at Spa-Francorchamps by Jean-Pierre Wimille on July 14, 1935, regarded as the brand’s last successful Grand Prix racer. It didn’t win, as it was retired after just seven laps due to engine problems, but it qualified fourth and made a flying leap into second position.
Measuring over 20 inches (52 cm) in length, it came to life by using accurate digital scanning of chassis #59122, owned by Ralph Lauren. Bugatti’s automotive historian, Julius Kruta, gave a helping hand in bringing this extremely detailed piece to life, which ate over 5,000 hours in development alone. Building one by hand, by a small team of craftsmen, takes more than 500 hours, and production is capped at 15 copies.
As a result, interested parties should at least place a deposit to make sure that they get theirs, yet at $18,559 each, as advertised by AmalgamCollection, it is definitely a toy for rich-pocketed enthusiasts, albeit one that looks like the real deal. It comes with a removable engine cover, piano-wire spoke wheels, the correct colors, decals, and interior layout, and sits inside a transparent case, ready to be displayed.
For well over $18,000, one could buy a variety of used cars, and a few brand-new ones in the United States, yet they won’t get anywhere near a real Bugatti Type 59. That is because, according to the company behind the scale model, these are valued at well over £10 million, or $13+ million at the current exchange rates, and that’s more than most of us will ever earn.
