This Bugatti Type 59 Racer Is a Good Reason To Visit the UK This Fall

As local governments have started relaxing the social distancing measures, car shows have made a comeback this year. The 2021 Concours of Elegance is scheduled to run between September 3 and 5, at the Hampton Court Palace in the United Kingdom, and will gather around 1,000 vehicles on display.
Among them will be a rare Bugatti Type 59. The racer is regarded as being one of the most beautiful track cars ever made by the Molsheim automaker. It dates back to 1934 and is one of six or seven built.
Said to have been too late in developments to pose a threat to ze Germans, the Type 59 didn’t write history. In fact, car #59124’s best achievement was a fourth place at Spa-Francorchamps, with Robert Benoist holding the wheel.
Ettore Bugatti didn’t want his drivers to sit high over the propeller shaft, so he opted for a two-seat body, with a sharp point at the rear where the fuel tank lies, between two riveted halves of metal. The car rides on piano wire wheels and uses a straight eight-cylinder engine, with two Zenith carburetors on top and a supercharger mounted to the right.
As mentioned in the intro, the 2021 Concours of Elegance will bring together approximately 1,000 vehicles. The gathering will include a Gulf vs. Martini celebration, according to the organizers, a display of bespoke rides in the Future Classics class, and a lineup of the finest coachbuilt Rolls-Royces. A total of 95 cars made in Britain will celebrate The Queens 95’s birthday, and the 30Under30 will inspire the next-gen of classic car enthusiasts.
Visitors will also see a collection of art, jewelry and fashion displays.
Tickets can already be purchased and start at £30 ($42) for half-day entry, whereas the three-course hospitality packages are available from £288 ($405).
Said to have been too late in developments to pose a threat to ze Germans, the Type 59 didn’t write history. In fact, car #59124’s best achievement was a fourth place at Spa-Francorchamps, with Robert Benoist holding the wheel.
Ettore Bugatti didn’t want his drivers to sit high over the propeller shaft, so he opted for a two-seat body, with a sharp point at the rear where the fuel tank lies, between two riveted halves of metal. The car rides on piano wire wheels and uses a straight eight-cylinder engine, with two Zenith carburetors on top and a supercharger mounted to the right.
As mentioned in the intro, the 2021 Concours of Elegance will bring together approximately 1,000 vehicles. The gathering will include a Gulf vs. Martini celebration, according to the organizers, a display of bespoke rides in the Future Classics class, and a lineup of the finest coachbuilt Rolls-Royces. A total of 95 cars made in Britain will celebrate The Queens 95’s birthday, and the 30Under30 will inspire the next-gen of classic car enthusiasts.
Visitors will also see a collection of art, jewelry and fashion displays.
Tickets can already be purchased and start at £30 ($42) for half-day entry, whereas the three-course hospitality packages are available from £288 ($405).