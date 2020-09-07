Le Mans-Winning Porsche 917 Rocks British Concours of Elegance

The health crisis is still plaguing the world and our minds, perhaps more than ever before, but for what it’s worth the world seems to have come to terms with it. For better or worse, what was closed now reopens, and events are resuming across the planet. And that includes auto shows, for our joy.
The British Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace that concluded this past weekend was the first major show of its kind in over six months in the country. And the hunger for great cars of bygone eras manifested itself in force on the grounds of the event.
Cars named Ford GT40, Ferrari 250 GTO, or the Mille Miglia-winning Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 are just of the few of the impressive four-wheelers that were on display and competed for the Best-in-Show title, each more deserving than others. But as these things usually go, there can be only one winner, and none of the cars mentioned here are it.
The title went to a Porsche 917, the very one that was driven by Richard Attwood and Hans Herrmann to Porsche’s first-ever victory at the legendary Le Mans 24 hours endurance race.
Based on the 908, the 917 was developed by the German engineers in just one year. Sporting the special body design of the Le Mans racers, the car packs a 4.5-liter flat-12 engine (the carmaker’s first powerplant with 12 cylinders), it developed 580 hp, and remains one of the greatest cars to ever race down the French circuit.
The title of Best-in-Show was awarded to the racer by the other owners who attended the event. As a curious sidenote, the Concours also had a prize for the best Junior car (read children cars), and that award went to the 917 once again. Only this time we’re talking about a three-quarter scale replica of the Le Mans racer.
The full list of awards from the event is available in the press release section below.
Cars named Ford GT40, Ferrari 250 GTO, or the Mille Miglia-winning Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 are just of the few of the impressive four-wheelers that were on display and competed for the Best-in-Show title, each more deserving than others. But as these things usually go, there can be only one winner, and none of the cars mentioned here are it.
The title went to a Porsche 917, the very one that was driven by Richard Attwood and Hans Herrmann to Porsche’s first-ever victory at the legendary Le Mans 24 hours endurance race.
Based on the 908, the 917 was developed by the German engineers in just one year. Sporting the special body design of the Le Mans racers, the car packs a 4.5-liter flat-12 engine (the carmaker’s first powerplant with 12 cylinders), it developed 580 hp, and remains one of the greatest cars to ever race down the French circuit.
The title of Best-in-Show was awarded to the racer by the other owners who attended the event. As a curious sidenote, the Concours also had a prize for the best Junior car (read children cars), and that award went to the 917 once again. Only this time we’re talking about a three-quarter scale replica of the Le Mans racer.
The full list of awards from the event is available in the press release section below.