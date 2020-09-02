Bugatti Divo and Legendary Type 35 Spend Quality Time Together on Historic Track

A French manufacturer and a legendary race. Bugatti and Targa Florio. History has committed five victories to paper. So, it is only natural that its latest and (arguably) greatest model – the Divo – is ready to bridge a connection over decades for a spectacular head-to-head encounter with an illustrious predecessor.
Bugatti is secretly hoping its Divo track-bred derivation of the Chiron will become one day just as legendary as the Type 35. After all, both were created with motorsport success in mind. If we are to be honest, chances are the Divo will not have the opportunity to best the proven record of its predecessor – people were clearly a lot crazier back in the 1920s. Or, at least, they did not see the collector potential that Divo owners seek today.
No matter the reason, we can bet the modern reincarnation will not have the chance to score five consecutive trophies like the Type 35 did between 1925 and 1929 in the mountains of Sicily. So, we have to make the best of it – and even this staged encounter is better than nothing.
Actually, it’s a lot better, given the connections between the two models. You may remember the Bugatti Divo is named after a famous historic racer, Albert Divo. The same man that captured the Targa Florio laurels in 1928 and 1929 at the helm of the Type 35.
Now the reunion has reignited long lost thoughts about one of the most prestigious, difficult, and perilous endurance races in the world. The “Piccolo circuito delle Madonie” has not been lapped, officially, since 1977 and Bugatti wasn’t there to bring the Divo and Type 35 to race extremes.
Instead, one of the luckiest persons alive on the planet – test and development driver Andy Wallace – got the chance to sit behind the wheel of both the Divo and Type 35 while others worked hard to capture the two astonishing cars in the best possible light. The result is pleasing to the eye, mind, and soul – even though top speeds are nowhere near what racers used to achieve during race day.
