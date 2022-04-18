Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels K Case, Behold the Nissan Skyline Super Treasure Hunt

Case K is the 11th one released by Mattel this year. That means that any serious collectors would have amassed over 700 diecast cars so far, and there are still a lot more to come. Sure, not everyone will buy all the fantasy cars or all the recolored models, but it all depends on how far you want to go with this hobby.
As with every case, this one also contains 72 items, some of which we've seen before. If you didn't already get a preview of the new case, you'll soon discover the new Treasure Hunt and Super Treasure Hunt vehicles as well.
The 2022 K Case TH model is a 1987 Dodge D100, while the STH is a Spectraflame Green Nissan Skyline 2000GT-X. The 1986 Toyota Van is back again if you didn't get your hands on it the first time around. While it looks good overall, you can't help but wonder how much better it would be as part of an exclusive, Van-only, Car Culture set.
The 1994 Bugatti EB110S is still one of the fastest cars ever built, and even though it might look better in yellow or blue, this shade of grey is bound to be popular as well. After all, who doesn't love a car that can hit 220 mph (355 kph)?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is new for 2022, and it looks great for a Mainline car. Porsche is always a popular brand with Hot Wheels collectors, so a recolor version of this will most likely be released later this year.
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma casting was also introduced this year, and after the initial Voodoo Blue, we are now looking at a Barcelona Red Metallic version of it. The 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is a contender for the title of coolest Ford included in case K, and muscle car fans will probably be fighting over it in stores. That's not to take to detract from the other two Mustangs, but a first-gen model does have something special to it.
Now, I don't remember seeing "Knight Rider" growing up, but who doesn't love a K.I.T.T diecast car? Especially when it's a futuristic concept from Hot Wheels? In a way, this HW original design is reminiscent of the Vector W8, don't you think?
McLaren F1 can probably come in a 100 different colors and people will still buy it, I know I will.
Liberty Walk is having a bigger influence on the diecast scene than some people would have expected 10 years ago. The already popular LB Super Silhouette S15 is now released in a slightly different livery and is just one of the multiple vehicles inspired by the work of Wataru Kato in Japan. Let's just hope that Kato-san's new drift-spec R35 GT-R will also make its way into one of the Hot Wheels cases to be released later this year.
I was initially surprised when I noticed the 1940 Ford Pickup, but that's because this model hasn't been used in the past 3 years. This isn't the only Drag Strip series model in case K, but it feels less common than the 2006 Pontiac GTO. Last but not least, feast your eyes on the Resolution Blue Corvette C8.R. It may not be as good-looking as its Car Culture counterpart, but is it the best Mainline version of it yet?
