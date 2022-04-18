Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels K Case, Behold the Nissan Skyline Super Treasure Hunt

What is it about Hot Wheels cars that makes people so happy? Is it the fact that most regular citizens could never afford to buy a Lamborghini Aventador, whereas getting a 1/64 scale version of it is quite easy? Or perhaps is it because opening up a diecast car feels a little like what you felt opening up presents as a child for Christmas? Either way, a new 2022 case has made its way out of the factory! And we get to see a sneak preview of what's inside.