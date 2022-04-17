Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Stars & Stripes, Revealing a 1/64 Scale Ode to the Brave

Realizing you have an addiction is the first step toward controlling it. I realized I cannot stay away from Hot Wheels cars a few years ago when I ended up spending an entire month's salary on 1/64 diecast cars. Ever since, I've been very careful with the models I buy, especially the quantity I buy them in. But I'm still at the point where I will always look for a new Hot Wheels car when I'm out shopping.

