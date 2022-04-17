Matching Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lambo Huracan Are the Ultimate Toys for the (Not) Crazy Rich

With a starting price that borderlines the $200,000 threshold, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS may not be the most expensive car out there, but it sure limits its reach to just a lucky few. That’s even more the case for the mighty Lamborghini Huracan, which easily goes above that mark.
So, if one were, say, to decide on owning both, one would have to have at least half a million dollars to spare. More than that, even, if they were to go for some custom work on the two beasts, including at the hands of famous shops like Liberty Walk.
Most of us can’t even dream of owning the two real cars as a pair, but still can find some solace in owning diecast models of the cars, which are, painfully obvious, much cheaper to buy and own. This way, you don’t have to have billions to blow on cars, like controversial Indonesian Crazy Rich Bandung.
We mentioned this guy, Doni Muhammad Taufik by his real name (or Doni Salmanan), because it is him that inspired diecast customizer Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) into coming up with the ultimate car pair (and a visual story) for the less fortunate, comprising a unique Porsche 911 GT3 RS and an equally rare Lamborghini Huracan, this one with a Liberty Walk twist on it. Both are Hot Wheels sized and made, but stunning nonetheless.
The video below shows, as usual, the path the two cars took to be transformed from off-the-shelf toys into custom rides for miniature figurines. We’ll let you enjoy the transformation yourselves, but we must add that what resulted is perhaps the finest pair of this kind to come across our screen: both draped in blue, both with widebody kits on, and each with that flair of high performance only the Germans and Italians can instill their rides, somehow transferred to something they had nothing to do with.
Most of us can’t even dream of owning the two real cars as a pair, but still can find some solace in owning diecast models of the cars, which are, painfully obvious, much cheaper to buy and own. This way, you don’t have to have billions to blow on cars, like controversial Indonesian Crazy Rich Bandung.
We mentioned this guy, Doni Muhammad Taufik by his real name (or Doni Salmanan), because it is him that inspired diecast customizer Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) into coming up with the ultimate car pair (and a visual story) for the less fortunate, comprising a unique Porsche 911 GT3 RS and an equally rare Lamborghini Huracan, this one with a Liberty Walk twist on it. Both are Hot Wheels sized and made, but stunning nonetheless.
The video below shows, as usual, the path the two cars took to be transformed from off-the-shelf toys into custom rides for miniature figurines. We’ll let you enjoy the transformation yourselves, but we must add that what resulted is perhaps the finest pair of this kind to come across our screen: both draped in blue, both with widebody kits on, and each with that flair of high performance only the Germans and Italians can instill their rides, somehow transferred to something they had nothing to do with.