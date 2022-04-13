Buried Alive 1968 Pontiac GTO Looks Intriguing, Actually a Work-in-Progress

The production of the GTO increased substantially in 1968, as Pontiac ended up building close to 88,000 units, up from 81,700 a year earlier.
The demand for convertibles also improved, as no less than 9,980 GTOs that were born in 1968 rolled off the assembly line with a removable roof.
The base engine was obviously the most popular choice, as it ended up being installed on close to 72,800 GTOs. It was the same 400 as before, but thanks to additional optimizations, including new combustion chambers, the base V8 was capable of producing no less than 350 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque.
However, the GTO could also be ordered with several optional and more powerful 400 versions, including the famous Ram Air 400 which was rated at 366 horsepower. Nevertheless, this V8 ended up becoming quite a rare species, as it was installed on just 246 GTOs in 1968.
The model that we have here is a factory 4-speed car that’s been sitting under a big pile of random things waiting for the owner to complete the restoration process. eBay seller bearcatcutter6w7u says the GTO is a work-in-progress, as some fixes have already been made. The car comes with new front fenders and some other tweaks, though it goes without saying the restoration is far from over.
A 400 is also powering this GTO, but we know nothing about it. The owner claims they have no idea if it runs or not because they planned to rebuild it anyway, so you’ll have to inspect it in person to figure out its condition.
There’s no doubt this GTO will end up finding a new home when the auction comes to an end, but for now, the reserve is yet to be met despite a top bid of $3,000. The car is parked in Ohio should anyone be interested in seeing it in person.
