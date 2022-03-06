1967 Pontiac LeMans Shows Its Age, Still Not the End of the World

1967 brought only small refinements to the LeMans lineup, but this wasn’t necessarily a surprise given it was the end of another generation.
Pontiac was already focusing on the new models, so the company decided to stick with minor changes, including the front disc brakes that were now offered as an option.
The LeMans, however, has also been updated to comply with the new safety regulations, so the lineup was refreshed with upgraded equipment, such as energy-absorbing steering columns and four-way hazard flashers.
While the GTO was obviously the big star of the show, the LeMans had its own fans too. However, many people ended up converting the LeMans into GTO clones, and one such project can be seen in the photo gallery in our article.
eBay seller cruiserinnovations_oymcustoms says this LeMans is nothing more than a GTO wannabe, so at the end of the day, it’s essentially a project car that’s hoping to get back on the road.
Still sporting a 326 V8, this LeMans seems to require a lot of work, with some parts also missing, including the fuel tank and the convertible canvas.
The good news is the tires and the wheels were purchased by a previous owner, and they are still completely new. Most of the trim and the emblems are still around, and the glass seems to be in good shape as well.
It’s pretty clear that saving this LeMans is going to be a tough job, but on the other hand, it looks like quite a lot of people are ready to begin such an ambitious project. The bidding is underway as we speak, and the top offer right now is $4,250.
However, despite nearly 30 bids already recorded on eBay, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, and we don’t know how high the bidding must go to make sure the LeMans finds a new owner.
