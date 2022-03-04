Mysterious 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Is Ready to Trade the Junkyard for the Show Floor

1969 wasn’t necessarily the best year for the GTO, pretty much because the appetite for muscle cars was decreasing. On the other hand, this was the year that witnessed the debut of the famous Judge package, a 1969 GTO-exclusive release that came with several goodies hardcore fans ended up enjoying a lot.
For example, the Judge was fitted with a special rear spoiler, exclusive decals, and a choice of two engines, namely the Ram Air III with 366 horsepower and the Ram Air IV with 370 horsepower.
The Judge was only available on the hardtop and the convertible GTO, though it goes without saying the latter wasn’t really that common. Only a little over 100 Judges ended up seeing the daylight with a removable top, while the hardtop accounted for over 6,700 units.
The 1969 Pontiac GTO that you see here is said to be a genuine Judge, though, on the other hand, it’s hard to tell if this is indeed true or not.
This is because the GTO, which is apparently sitting in some sort of junkyard alongside other project cars, comes in a condition that’s far from the tip-top shape collectors would love to come across. However, eBay seller sweetmuscle says the restoration project has already started, so now this GTO is looking for someone else to complete the process.
Unfortunately, no information has been provided on the car, so this time, the photos are indeed the ones really supposed to be worth a thousand words. The VIN is visible in one of the pics, and it indeed decodes to a 1969 GTO.
The seller seems to be overly optimistic this GTO would end up going for a small fortune, as they expect to get no less than $25,000 for it. The body indeed looks solid, obviously after receiving essential fixes as part of the already-started restoration, but the lack of information makes it a hard sell overall.
