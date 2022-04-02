Ford Crown Victoria Fires Up V12 Tank Engine, Is Almost Ready to Hit 236 MPH

I've said it before and I'll say it again. The sky is not the limit. If everyone had universally agreed to that, we would have not ventured out into our Solar System. Sure, not everyone that dreams big is going to get there, but you should pursue your ambitions regardless. So go ahead and save for that LS swap you've wanted for your car, or start building it into a drift machine if that's what is going to make you happy.

