Ford Crown Victoria Fires up V12 Tank Engine, Sounds Like a Decepticon

Somehow, I keep coming across some very insane automotive projects in my daily wandering on the Internet. After spending some time following the 8-Turbo Mustang from Canada, I've discovered a very interesting Supercar build, which is still a work in progress. And now this. A tank-powered Ford Crown Victoria. With twin-turbos.
That's a lot of information to take in. Someone went out and bought a tank engine, to swap it in an old police car. And that's amazing. Pushing the boundaries of creativity is what helped us develop over the ages. I imagine that Henry Ford's idea of building a motorized vehicle in the early 20th century was considered to be insane by most normal people of the time.
But for those of us, that dream and go one step further by trying to turn those dreams into reality, hat tip to you! We've covered the "Meteor Interceptor" before, and you may already know that its V12 engine was built by Rolls Royce, and has a displacement of - you might want to sit down before reading this - 1,647 cubic inches. That is the equivalent of 27-liters. Back in the day, this was rated for anywhere between 550 to 650 horsepower, depending on the application.
Maximum torque was a whopping 1,450 lb-ft (1,966 Nm). Nowadays, a Bugatti Chiron churns out 1,165 lb-ft (1,580 Nm) of torque. This engine hasn't been started in 5 years, ever since it was originally purchased from Finland, from a man that just so happened to have 50 of these engines laying around. I've tried looking for one online, and if you're willing to spend $12,000, there is one unit for sale in Australia.
Borg-Warner S500 SX turbos was brought into play. Daniel has a very specific goal in mind, as he wants this engine to be capable of 2,500 horsepower at 3,400 RPM, and an insane 3,800 lb-ft (5,160 Nm) of torque, all with just 29 PSI (2 Bars) of boost.
The journey up until this point was not an easy one, but even though his family thought this project was simply put "sheer madness", Daniel still had their support. More importantly so, he got in connection with Charlie Broomfield, a man who had previously swapped in a Meteor engine into a Rover SD1. Although far from being complete, the build has now entered its final phase, as the V12 engine has just been fired up.
As the car is rolled out of the shed where it was built, it takes a bit of computer-tweaking to have it working for the first time. As they finally manage to start it up, you suddenly feel like you're standing next to a WWII fighter plane, and you wouldn't be wrong at all. And that is because the Meteor V12 is related to the Merlin V12 used in Spitfires, Hurricanes, and even the P-51 Mustang.
Daniel's ultimate goal is to achieve 200 mph (321 kph) in this thing, and by the looks of it, Misha Charoudin has already asked to have the car shipped over to the Nurburgring for a lap around the Green Hell. If there's anything that sounds like a recipe for viral content, that's probably it right there.
But for those of us, that dream and go one step further by trying to turn those dreams into reality, hat tip to you! We've covered the "Meteor Interceptor" before, and you may already know that its V12 engine was built by Rolls Royce, and has a displacement of - you might want to sit down before reading this - 1,647 cubic inches. That is the equivalent of 27-liters. Back in the day, this was rated for anywhere between 550 to 650 horsepower, depending on the application.
Maximum torque was a whopping 1,450 lb-ft (1,966 Nm). Nowadays, a Bugatti Chiron churns out 1,165 lb-ft (1,580 Nm) of torque. This engine hasn't been started in 5 years, ever since it was originally purchased from Finland, from a man that just so happened to have 50 of these engines laying around. I've tried looking for one online, and if you're willing to spend $12,000, there is one unit for sale in Australia.
Borg-Warner S500 SX turbos was brought into play. Daniel has a very specific goal in mind, as he wants this engine to be capable of 2,500 horsepower at 3,400 RPM, and an insane 3,800 lb-ft (5,160 Nm) of torque, all with just 29 PSI (2 Bars) of boost.
The journey up until this point was not an easy one, but even though his family thought this project was simply put "sheer madness", Daniel still had their support. More importantly so, he got in connection with Charlie Broomfield, a man who had previously swapped in a Meteor engine into a Rover SD1. Although far from being complete, the build has now entered its final phase, as the V12 engine has just been fired up.
As the car is rolled out of the shed where it was built, it takes a bit of computer-tweaking to have it working for the first time. As they finally manage to start it up, you suddenly feel like you're standing next to a WWII fighter plane, and you wouldn't be wrong at all. And that is because the Meteor V12 is related to the Merlin V12 used in Spitfires, Hurricanes, and even the P-51 Mustang.
Daniel's ultimate goal is to achieve 200 mph (321 kph) in this thing, and by the looks of it, Misha Charoudin has already asked to have the car shipped over to the Nurburgring for a lap around the Green Hell. If there's anything that sounds like a recipe for viral content, that's probably it right there.