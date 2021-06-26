Ford Crown Victoria Fires up V12 Tank Engine, Sounds Like a Decepticon

More on this:

1 Holden Torana LC GTR “Real Deal” Gets Ferrari V12 Swap, Because Why Not?

2 This Rolls-Royce Station Wagon Is Not a Rendering, It Can Be Yours

3 The Lamborghini Sian Looks at Home in Milan, Puts on a Show at Night

4 2006 Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG Is a VIP Sleeper, Going for TRX Money

5 Jay Leno Drives John Frankenheimer's 1965 Rolls-Royce, Enjoys the Grey Poupon