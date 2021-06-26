Buick GSX Stage 1 Wagon Conversion Is Not Your Regular Grocery-Getter, Runs Fast

5 Toyota Cressida Hides the Internet's Most Famous Engine, Is a 10-Second Sleeper

Unlike other brands from the era, Buick didn't offer a performance version of its station wagon. Some conversions are known to exist, but this estate here is likely the first to hit the drag strip. The wagon was converted back in the 1970s by its first owner, who wanted it to match his 1970 GSX coupe.On top of the massive 7.5-liter V8 and Turbo 400 transmission, the wagon also received a front clip from a 1970 Buick, including a hood-mounted factory tach. Thanks to side stripes and "GSX" decals, the wagon looks as authentic as they get. The white body also matches the Apollo White hue that Buick offered on the GSX back in the day.This wagon was also fitted with a hitch and used by its first owner to tow his GSX from Texas to Bowling Green Kentucky every year for the Buick Nationals. The wagon was sold to someone in Chicago two decades ago and it's been with its third and current owner for 12 years. After nearly 50 years as a street-spec car, the beefed-up wagon was upgraded for drag strip action.There's no info if the 455 V8 sports any updates beyond stock parts, but this grocery-getter rides on a 10-bolt, 8.5" rear end with a spool and Moser axles. That's enough to push it down the quarter-mile in less than 12 seconds, making it quicker than most muscle cars from the era.The Buick runs in the high 11s regularly in the video below. Its best run stopped the clock at 11.84 seconds, but none of the four sprints were slower than 11.91 clicks. The wagon gets into some proper drag racing too, going against a 1987 Regal, 1987 Grand National, and a 1968 Skylark . It's slower than the modern Buicks but runs quicker than the 1968 Skylark, which appears to be a bone-stock car.This GSX Stage 1 wagon is one of those "what if" cars. While it's a shame that Buick never offered a high-performance station wagon, it's great to see enthusiasts having fun in garage-built conversions like this. Definitely not your grandpa's grocery-getter.