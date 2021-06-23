This Rolls-Royce Station Wagon Is Not a Rendering, It Can Be Yours

3 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Has the Makings of a Great Road Trip Companion

Rolls-Royce is one of those automakers that stuck to only a few body styles throughout its century-long history on the market. It's known for producing opulent sedans, but it also rolled out two-door coupes and convertibles. In 2018, the British company entered the SUV realm with the Cullinan. 22 photos



Weird creations like this are usually the result of renderings, but this contraption is as real as they get. Put together by Scar Cars Inc. of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, it's one of only eight built.



Not only it features an original Rolls-Royce front clip, including the



There is no information as to when this wagon was put together, but it could be a few decades old. The Country Squired used in the build is from 1971, while the Silver Shadow with this front end was produced from 1965 to 1977. What we do know is that the wagon spent its last three years in storage and received a new battery to get running again.



The bodywork looks decent from a distance, with a few cracks in the paint visible upon close inspection. The interior is still very much a



But what about power? Is this wagon a Ford or a Rolls under the hood? Well, despite the British front clip and the "Rolls-Royce" script on the engine, this grocery-getter draws juice from a Ford mill. The seller doesn't say if it's the Country Squire's original V8, but it's a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter), one of seven engines Ford offered in the seventh-generation wagon.



This V8 was rated at 260 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque back in the day. It doesn't sound like a lot nowadays, but the



Overall, it's a somewhat strange build that combines cars coming from very different markets. But I think it's a cool build that will turn a few heads in the neighborhood. If you fancy a Rolls-Royce Country Squire, it's being auctioned off at no reserve by eBay seller "depereauto." The bidding is at $15,000 with two days to go and it will probably end up being cheaper than a 1970s Silver Shadow.

