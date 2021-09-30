25 Years Ago, Vector Revealed the M12, a Crazy, American-Built Lamborghini Diablo

More on this:

1 A Look Back at the Audacious Vector W8, the First Supercar Built in the U.S.

2 Remembering the Most Devilish Lamborghini Diablo of All Time, the SE30 Jota

3 The Evolution of Lamborghini’s Heart and Soul, the Naturally Aspirated V12

4 Remember the Vector WX-3? Here's Why You Should

5 Vector Hypercar Revival Rendered, Brings Back the Wedge Era