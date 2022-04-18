Ordinary Backyard Gets Converted Into a Crazy Hot Wheels Mega Track With Three Waterslides

The kid in you doesn’t necessarily have to retire when you reach adulthood and these brothers are the living proof it doesn’t have to be so. Their thing is building the most sophisticated, adventurous Hot Wheels racing tracks and they use the most unusual locations for them.
The Backyard Racing YouTube channel belongs to two brothers who are passionate about cars and Hot Wheels and spend their time building the craziest, most creative tracks, mostly in their backyard. In addition to using Hot Wheels products, they also improvise and make use of a variety of materials they’ve got lying around the house.
For instance, for their latest mega track, they also used sump pumps, wood, ladders, popsicle sticks, gutters, string, magnets, Jenga blocks, zip ties, hundreds of gallons of water (for the waterslides and waterfalls), and more.
This mega track you’re seeing in the video below this article has three waterslides, a leaf blower launcher, waterfalls, a block city, and it even lifts the toy car 12 ft (3.6 m) in the air for what Backyard Racing says it’s their “biggest drop yet”. Just like with all their tracks, the builders added mini-figures along the way for viewers to spot them, so you might want to keep your eyes peeled for some green, plastic aliens, just to make things more interesting.
And if you get hooked on these Hot Wheels tracks, you might want to check out some of the brothers’ past projects, too. My personal favorite is the track they built around the Greenbrier Beechhouse, a lovely, picturesque treehouse in Nashville, which is available for rent. It is a perfect weekend getaway whose roof is supported by a 17 ft (5 m) cedar tree. The treehouse in itself is a true oasis of relaxation, but it became even more entertaining when the guys from Backyard Racing built a 30 ft (9 m) high track around it.
