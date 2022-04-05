The Sultan of Brunei Sends His One-of-Three McLaren F1 GT to the UK for Restoration

When you think of Royalty, no matter the country, you obviously think of power, influence, and immense wealth. The Sultan of Brunei embodies all of that, and he owns a one-of-three McLaren F1 GT to prove it, which just arrived in the UK for restoration.
When you own a car that’s so rare – the brand only built three units –, common sense is to look out for it. Luckily, the Brunei Royal Family does appreciate the collection and has just sent the McLaren F1 GT to the UK for restoration.
Initially, the company only needed to build a single F1 GT in 1997 to get FIA’s approval for the 24-hour Le Mans and didn’t need to sell it. But the demand made them build two other examples, which were sold to private customers. The prototype GT, F1 chassis #056, is currently owned by a private collector in Switzerland, while one of them was purchased by a Japanese collector.
The last one of the three ended with the Sultan of Brunei. And Instagram account @brunei_car_collection, which, as the name indicates, follows the Sultan’s collection, has just revealed that his F1 GT arrived in London early last week.
The car boarded in Brunei, and the plane arrived in England, landing at London Heathrow Airport. The supercar was deboarded out of the plane without a cover, but the employees quickly took care of that and took it away.
The same account vowed to add more pictures of the supercar in the hold of the plane in the upcoming weeks, but it hasn’t so far.
The images shared on Instagram show that the McLaren is still in pretty good condition, unlike what some feared. Despite the fact that we don’t have any close-up pictures, the bodywork seems to be intact, and the black paint is still in good condition. However, we can’t see the interior.
This comes a few months after the Sultan sent another McLaren F1 to the UK, known as chassis #008 and painted blue.
The peculiar thing about the McLaren F1 GT is that it usually appears online every few years. Peloton25, widely considered the internet’s leading McLaren F1 expert, claims the vehicles’ first appearance online was in September 2007, shared on Ferrarichat, in a thread about the family’s car collection. Later on, a photo of it appeared around 2011 and again in 2017.
The British manufacturer used a modified BMW 6.1-liter V12 engine developed for the GT1 model for the F1 GT. Paired up to a six-speed manual transmission, the power unit sends 618 horsepower (627 ps) at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) at 5,600 rpm to the rear axle.
Speaking of cars with a staggering price, the Sultan of Brunei’s collection tops another list, too: the most expensive royal car: a $14 million gold-plated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II. And he also had ten McLarens at one point, including three of the five F1 LM models, and an F1 GTR race car.
