R35 GT-R Fires up 4-Rotor Engine, Is Ready to Drift

People who are successful in life always try to outdo themselves in their field of expertise. But sometimes, when you raise the bar too high, that can prove to be a bit difficult. Luckily for us, it seems like the owner of Liberty Walk in Japan, mister Wataru Kato, still has some aces up his sleeves. We've seen so many amazing creations coming out of his shop for the past decade or so, but still, he manages to come up with something special every year.

11 photos