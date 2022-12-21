New One-of-One Bugatti Profilee Is the 501th Chiron, Will Max Out at Just 236 MPH

Subsequent to yesterday’s teaser, Bugatti has pulled the wraps off the Chiron Profilee. This is a bespoke creation, with exclusive features inside and out, and it is the 501th copy of the hypercar. The previous 500 units were spoken for, and fewer than 100 still have to be made. Thus, this is the sole chance of a collector to get their hands on a brand-new Chiron straight from Bugatti.
Described as being “a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport,” the new Bugatti Chiron Profilee may look just like every other Chiron out there to the untrained eye, but it does feature some novelties.
For one, the fixed rear wing is new. It ensures stability at high speeds by increasing the downforce over the rear axle, and it also sucks air from the engine bay. The horseshoe grille is bigger on the bespoke model, and it has wider air inlets too, and new front splitter for optimized airflow and downforce. The Argent Atlantique exterior color is exclusive to it, and it also has exposed carbon fiber with Bleu Royal Carbon tinting, aluminum trim, and unique wheels presented in Le Patron.
On the inside, the Chiron Profilee is the first of its kind to sport woven leather finish, which was applied to the dashboard panel, center console, and door cards. Bugatti claims that over 2,500 meters (8,200+ feet) of leather strips were used to create this look, and contributing to the special nature are the black anodized frame inlay on the center console, and the seats with Gris Rafale and Deep Blue leather.
“Taking customer wishes to explore a less radical version of the Pur Sport seriously into consideration, we started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilee in Autumn 2020,” said President Christophe Piochon. “By the time we saw the pre-series vehicle coming out of production, all Chiron slots limited to just 500 were assigned for. But we knew that what we had created was too beautiful to be hidden away. It is – in every sense – a unique piece in Bugatti’s history and a true collector’s item.”
The chassis has been upgraded, and the car is 10% stiffer compared to the Chiron Pur Sport. It also has 50% more negative camber, which improves the grip during high-speed cornering without sacrificing the driving comfort the Molsheim company states. Power is supplied by the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is still rated at 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW). From 0 to 100 and 200 kph (0-62/124 mph), the Chiron Profilee needs 2.3 and 5.5 seconds respectively, and top speed has increased from 350 kph (217 mph) in the Pur Sport to 380 kph (236 mph).
Bugatti’s Chiron Profilee will hit the auction block at RM Sotheby’s Paris event, on February 1, with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting charity, and it should go for a seven-digit sum.
