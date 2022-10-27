The 400th Bugatti Chiron Is a Gorgeous Super Sport, Only 100 More to Go

Bugatti is celebrating another milestone with the assembly of the 400th Chiron out of the 500 that will ever see the light of day. The car in question is in the Super Sport configuration, featuring several upgrades over the ‘regular’ ones.
Leaving the assembly line at Molsheim recently, the milestone Bugatti Chiron is on its way to its rightful owner. It sports a bare carbon fiber finish that takes lots of time to achieve, as the weave must flow in the right direction, and each panel’s pattern needs to match up to the neighboring ones, and there’s no room for error.
“This level of detail can only be achieved with the right blend of passion and expertize, and to do it to such a high standard so consistently over 400 vehicles and beyond is what defines Bugatti,” said President Christophe Piochon. “While marking this important milestone in Chiron history, we also express a deep gratitude to the designers, engineers, and craftspeople at Bugatti that continue to accept nothing less than perfection.”
The dark green tinted body, chosen by the hypercar’s owner, is matched to ‘fierce’ accents on the outside, like the grille and center caps of the magnesium wheels. The engine cover has a ‘nocturne’ shade, and the cockpit was dressed in full leather upholstery, combining ‘green’ and ‘beluga black’ for the seats. The latter is also found throughout the interior, next to ‘black anodized’ trim. Allowing more natural light in is the optional Sky View roof.
At its heart lies the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine making 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) more than the regular Chiron. It is rated at 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque, available between 2,000 and 7,000 rpm, which are channeled to both axles via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The Chiron Super Sport needs just 12.1 seconds to hit 300 kph (186 mph) from rest and will max out at 440 kph (273 mph).
