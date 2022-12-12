Bugatti's Latest Toy Costs BMW M3 Money, Does 0–60 MPH in NEVER, and You Cannot Buy It*

Bugatti is targeting owners of the W16 Mistral with an exclusive version of the Baby II, the Carbon Edition, which was designed as an ode to the last model that features the famous W16 engine.
Sporting numerous elements made of the lightweight material, the new Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is based on a carbon fiber architecture, and supports various configuration levels, thus allowing each one to resemble the owner’s W16 Mistral.
“The new Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition takes inspiration from our ‘Form Follows Performance’ philosophy; an ethos that has informed and ensured that all of Bugatti’s automobiles, lifestyle products, and experiences meet the highest standards, be that in quality, luxury, design, and performance,” said Bugatti’s Managing Director, Wiebke Stahl.
Carbon fiber elements decorate the grille, radiator, mirror mount, and dashboard panel. The black wood steering wheel, with a carbon fiber center, is a bespoke feature, and the pricey toy sports several black-painted components. It is also lighter than the usual Baby IIs, as it no longer features the spare wheel, bracket, and straps. The headlamps mimic the looks of the W16 Mistral’s, the sides can be adorned by the French flag as an option, and each one has a custom engraved panel inside that reveals the model name and chassis number.
As for the ‘you cannot buy it’ part, that applies to everyone who doesn’t have a W16 Mistral in their possession, as the Baby II Carbon Edition was built exclusively for owners of the open-top hypercar(*). The Molsheim marque hasn’t said anything about the power part, but the usual Baby II is available in three different configurations, with the punchiest one having a little over 13 hp generated by its electric motor, which is fed by a 2.8 kWh battery. It does the 0-37 mph (0-60 kph) in roughly 6 seconds, and tops out at 42 mph (68 kph).
Pricing for the Baby II Carbon Edition starts at €80,000 (equal to almost $84,250), before taxes and shipping, which is pretty much the equivalent of a brand-new BMW M3 in Germany.
