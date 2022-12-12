Bugatti's Latest Toy Costs BMW M3 Money, Does 0–60 MPH in NEVER, and You Cannot Buy It*

More on this:

1 2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral Revealed, “The Ultimate Roadster” Costs €5 Million

2 Car Collector Buys EIGHT Bugattis, Two for Himself, Six for His Children

3 Bugatti Type 51 Goes Ice Racing, Battery-Electric Baby II Acts as the Safety Car

4 Let’s Discover the Baby II, a Scaled-Down Bugatti EV for Children of All Ages

5 Bugatti Baby II Still Has Few Build Slots, Time to Begin Crying 'I Want One'