Car Collector Buys EIGHT Bugattis, Two for Himself, Six for His Children

Have you ever thought you’d be so rich to afford to blow a fortune on a few Bugattis? No? Neither have I, but there are people out there for whom Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Porsches, Paganis, and Koenigseggs are too mainstream.
One particular car collector comes to mind, as he recently took delivery of no less than eight Bugattis. The Molsheim brand hasn’t disclosed his identity, stating only that he is part of the Bugatti family, so they hosted one special handover party for him, at the Chateau Saint-Jean, which is where the brand’s founding father, Ettore, used to welcome customers, and hand them over the keys to their new rides.
Accompanied by all six of his children, the deep-pocketed enthusiast got to check out first-hand his new prized rides. Among them was a Chiron Super Sport 300+, inspired by the prototype that broke the 300 mph (483 kph) barrier for production cars in 2019 by hitting 304.773 mph (490.484 kph). The hypercar rested under a silk cover, with Bugatti’s test driver Andy Wallace behind the wheel, and through a “voice-activated technology,” it fired up its W16 engine, as the cover came off.
Besides the Chiron Super Sport 300+, whose production is capped at 30 copies, all of which are spoken for, the collector took delivery of a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse too, with official certification from La Maison Pur Sang. The program verifies the authenticity of the models and offers customers the possibility to restore and reconfigure them. Limited to only 8 units, the previous-gen hypercar became the fastest open-top model in the world in 2013, when it hit 254.04 mph (408.84 kph), aided by the 1,200 ps (1,183 hp / 883 kW) produced by its quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.
As for the other six Bugattis delivered during the special private event held at the brand’s home in Molsheim, these were Baby IIs. Lined up outside the castle, and finished in Orange, White, Green, Yellow, Red, and Blue, they were bought for the collector’s children.
In case you forgot, the Baby II is a modern reinterpretation of the original Bugatti Baby, created in partnership with The Little Car Company. Limited to 500 examples, it is a 75% scale model of the Type 35, with electric power. Short- and long-range battery options are available, enabling a total driving range of up to 31 miles (50 km), depending on how heavy one’s right foot is. The Baby II tips the scales at a little over 500 pounds (230 kg) in the Pur Sang range-topping configuration and can hit 37 mph (60 kph) in just 6 seconds. However, the sprint time depends on the driver’s weight. Flat-out, its 13-horsepower motor allows it to keep pushing up to 44 mph (70 kph).
