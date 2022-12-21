Mazda Miata-Based Speedster Concept Render Is About to Materialize Into an Actual Bodykit

Car concept creators come up with very diverse renderings of hypothetical designs - some of them close to reality and feasible, others downright bonkers - all of which try to envision what the future of the automotive industry might look like. From time to time, though, we actually get to see some of these renders turned into reality.
Such is the case of this virtual Mazda Speedster, based on the first-generation NA MX-5 Miata, a conceptual car envisioned by automotive concept artist Kasim Tlibekua of Tlibekua Design in late 2020.
The digital renders he revealed two years ago garnered a lot of attention in the automotive community. XENEX Motorsport outfit founder Kim Petersen was actually so impressed with the renders that he got in touch with Kasim Tlibekua to collaborate on bringing the Miata speedster concept to life in the form of an actual bodykit they called MX Speedster.
“The purest, wildest, most extreme sportscars have always been Speedsters. Stripped-down – with little or no windshield and no weather protection – Speedsters were dedicated solely to the sheer pleasure of driving,” XENEX Motorsport mentions on its webpage. “While the Miata is arguably the finest all-around sportscar ever made – the MX-Speedster takes that performance and fun to the next level.”
In order to turn the digital renders into a roadworthy car, XENEX starts with a stock Mazda Miata MX-5, the best-selling sports car of all time, and gets rid of almost 250 pounds (around 133 kg) from the already featherweight model. Then, they build the car back up with a modern speedster-style bodykit with an open-top design and massively flared fenders. The car will also benefit from a completely redesigned front end, new integrated LED strip head and tail lights, and speedster-style humps behind the headrests.
The MX Speedster can be further improved with optional track-focused suspension upgrades, 17-inch wheels, and competition Wilwood brakes. XENEX’s bodykit will basically replace everything except for the vehicle’s hood and doors.
The track-focused components have all been professionally tested using mule Miata units and are offered with various upgrades that materialize in different options available for the MX Speedster.
For instance, customers can get the MX Speedster with an upgraded header and camshaft for the stock engine. Those interested in getting more power from the MX Speedster compared to what the donor car’s engine can deliver, XENEX Motorsports will make available an MX Speedster S version equipped with a high-performance supercharger kit, built in collaboration with Fastforward Superchargers. This particular kit will allow the bespoke Miata to reach up to 200 horsepower (203 ps), all while keeping the weight under a ton (2,200 pounds).
Moreover, the outfit will also offer an MX Speedster RS variant that, besides the full body kit, will also benefit from an engine swap - the stock Miata’s 1.6-liter engine will be replaced by an LS V8 crate engine, outputting over 350 hp (355 hp), with an equally impressive power-to-weight ratio.
There should be mentioned that the builder also offers the option to keep the stock windshield for customers who so desire (to pass registration regulations in some states). And for those who want to further reduce the weight of the MX Speedster, opting for carbon fiber to replace the fiberglass structure will also be possible.
XENEX Motorsport says it will open the order books for the MX Speedster in February 2023, with deliveries expected at the end of next year. Prices will be announced at the beginning of next year, but the company estimates the base and S body kits will cost around $10,000, while the more extreme MX Speedster RS will retail for around $12,000.
