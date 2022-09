707 Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadsters Break the Record for Largest Parade of Mazda Vehicles

The “MX-5 Rally of Records” brought together all four generations of the Miata, ranging from the NA with its quirky pop-up headlights to the ND available in dealer forecourts right now. The 707 cars drove around the racetrack under the watchful eye of an adjudicator, who made the record official at 6:00 pm. Nobuhiro Yamamoto, lead engineer of the NC and ND, held a presentation titled “Fun to Drive Will Never Die” during the event.Andrea Mancini, the owner of a resort where a huge collection of MX-5s is found, attended the rally as well. The resort in question is Miataland, located in the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful region of Umbria. His collection exceeds 30 units of the Japanese roadster with British roadster influences.Mazda has famously used the Lotus Elan as inspiration for the NA , which is the only Miata with pop-up headlights. Produced between 1989 and 1997 to the tune of a little more than 430,000 units, the first generation also took inspiration from the likes of the MG B and Triumph Spitfire. Come 1998, the NB rolled out with small improvements and fixed lights. The NB is the only Miata offered from the factory with a turbocharged engine option.Although controversial, the NC took the MX-5 in a different direction. More specifically, the rag-top roadster could be optionally configured with a folding hard top that opened the low-slung Miata to a wider audience.The ND can be considered an involution in the sense that it’s shorter and lighter than the NC it replaces. On the upside, a smaller and lighter car is a better-handling car, hence the need to replace involution with evolution.On an ending note, have you heard the NE has recently made its spy photo debut ? Expected to arrive in 2024, the fifth generation is expected with wider rear fenders and some kind of hybrid assistance. The most likely culprit is the e-Skyactiv X 24-volt mild hybrid from the current Mazda3.