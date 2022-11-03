The Original Flyin' Miata V8-Swapped ND Mazda MX-5 Is Up for Grabs With 525 HP on Tap

When Mazda developed the original MX-5, the Japanese automaker wanted to encapsulate the driving enjoyment offered by vintage roadsters of British provenance. They certainly did so with the NA, and this recipe applies to the ND as well. Be that as it may, some peeps aren’t fans of the dinky four-cylinder engine that’s been a Miata mainstay since 1989.
The world leader in aftermarket solutions for the MX-5, the Colorado-based company known as Flyin’ Miata was the first to shoehorn a V8 under the hood of the ND. Chassis number JM1NDAD76G0101738 is their very first build, a 2016 model that rocks an LS376/525 crate engine.
LS needs no explanation, whereas 376 stands for the displacement in cubic inches (make that 6.2 liters), and 525 refers to mechanical horsepower. A pretty rowdy powerplant with a hotter camshaft than the production-spec LS3, this mill is hard to miss due to its loping idle and mellow burbling.
The conversion used to retail at $49,995 back in the day. Adding the sticker price of the 2016 model year Miata results in a very un-Miata total, but on the other hand, bear in mind that the very first ND-based Flyin’ Miata with a V8 is the closest modern-day equivalent to the Shelby Cobra.
Currently located in Colorado, JM1NDAD76G0101738 shows 16,195 miles (26,063 kilometers) on the odometer. That’s nothing for the small block hiding where a four-cylinder engine used to be, and the six-speed T56 Magnum supplied by Tremec is more than adequate for the peak torque developed by this powerplant. The underbody is very clean as well, including the Pontiac G8 rear differential and double-catted exhaust setup.
Further modified with 17-inch Kogeki wheels from Flyin’ Miata, a set of Fox Racing coilovers, hydraulic steering, Wilwood brakes, and a Hard Dog roll bar, the Ceramic Metallic-painted roadster in the featured clip is offered with records, a clean history report, and a clean title on Bring a Trailer. Flyin’ Miata notes that the car cannot be registered in California.
With six days left on the ticker, the highest bid currently stands at $53k. The auction ends Thursday, November 10th, at 8:10 PM.
