Supercharged Mazda MX-5 ND Cranks Out 250 Horsepower With BBR Stage 2 Package

BBR, the leading tuner of Mazda cars in the United Kingdom, has launched two supercharged packages for the fourth-generation Miata. Compatible with pre-facelift roadsters equipped with the 2.0-liter mill, these go-faster upgrades are good for anything between 225 and 250 ponies.
A centrifugal-type supercharger opens the list of improvements. For the Stage 1 package, BBR quotes 200 pound-foot (271 Nm) of torque between 3,750 and 5,750 revolutions per minute. Highly responsive, the Rotrex C-series blower can be installed without intrusive mechanical alternations.
The British outfit promises 5.3 seconds compared to 7.3 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). A power-to-weight ratio of 217 horsepower per tonne also needs to be mentioned. For the Stage Two package, BBR developed it with an emphasis on air flow instead of boost pressure. The primary difference between it and the Stage One comes in the guise of a TIG-welded stainless 2.5-inch exhaust system. The advertised 250 brake horsepower are only possible if equipped with an optional intercooler from Forge Motorsport. Peak torque is estimated at 220 pound-foot (298 Nm). The sprint to 60 miles per hour takes merely 5.1 seconds.
“BBR has undertaken many, many months of both in-house dyno and road validation during the development of both the Stage One and Stage Two packages for the ND,” said managing director Neil Mckay. “Opting for the Rotrex supercharger enabled our most straightforward forced induction install to date, meaning that it is well within the capabilities of most do-it-yourself mechanics and easy for any professional,” added the big kahuna.
The Stage One further sweetens the deal with a BBR oil cooler, revised ancillary belt and tensioner, high-flow induction kit from K&N, a lesser intercooler than the aforementioned unit, and Starchip EcuTek calibration software. As for the Stage Two package, the 4-into-1 stainless exhaust manifold is joined by a sports catalytic converter for improved flow. A Super Sport option is available, although your neighbors may not like it.
Pricing for the Stage One begins at £3,895 ($4,410 at current exchange rates) for DIYers or £4,795 if you prefer the peeps at BBR to install it for you. The Stage Two force-fed package retails at £5,395 or £6,495 on a drive-in and drive-out basis. Both packages carry a 12-month warranty.
