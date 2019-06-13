BBR Super 220 Package Levels Up the Mazda MX-5 To 221 PS Without Turbocharging

Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

Look at that engine bay! The SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine looks like a million bucks from the get-go, but the addition of a stainless-steel exhaust manifold makes it even better! 5 photos ECU software, the Super 200 package for the MX-5 levels up to 202 PS (199 horsepower) and 224 Nm (165 pound-feet) of torque. For a vehicle as light as the Mazda, there’s no denying the BBR Super 200 is worth £1,445 including installation but excluding tax.



The self-install package is priced at £1,245, and these pounds sterling include the BBR badge on the cam cover. But wait, there’s more! For £2,235 or £2,895 with installation, the BBR Super 220 is capable of 221 PS (218 horsepower) and more than 217 Nm (160 pound-feet) of torque on premium gasoline.



“This is the first time that over 100 hp per liter has been achieved from a normally aspirated Mazda MX-5 motor without internal modifications,” said managing director Neil McKay. “Additional development has seen BBR achieve more than 110 PS per liter with the inclusion of our bespoke performance camshafts, which is astonishing for a road-friendly engine that now also produces more than 150 pound-feet from 3,000 rpm.”



As the man said, the biggest differences over the BBR Super 200 are the camshafts, valve springs, and retainers. A 2.5-inch center exhaust section with rear silencers is available as an option while the stainless-steel exhaust manifold comes with a performance-oriented catalytic converter.



Mazda and BBR are two of the few companies that believe in



The inline-six will be available as the SkyActiv-X and SkyActiv-D in the Mazda6 and Large Architecture-based models. Development of the SkyActiv-R is going steady, but Mazda isn’t rushing to revive the rotary sports car in these complicated times for the automotive industry.







Mazda has a range-extender rotary concept – the XEV – which promises to enter production in 2021 or 2022. The powertrain is combined with a lithium-ion battery according to Ichiro Hirose, executive officer for powertrain development.

In other words, the XEV is the Japanese automaker's answer to the BMW i3 REx that utilizes a 647-cc motorcycle engine with two cylinders. The problem with the German hatchback, however, is that the fuel tank has a capacity of 9 liters (limited by software to 7.2 liters in the United States).