Elon Musk Will No Longer Be Twitter's CEO if He Finds Someone Foolish Enough for the Job

On the morning of December 21, Elon Musk made another announcement that could spark controversy online. In a Twitter post, he says that he will step down as CEO as soon as he finds someone else who is foolish enough to take the job, and after that, he will settle for a job with less responsibility at the company.
”I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.
The statement comes shortly after Elon Musk asked Twitter users to decide whether he should remain at the helm of the social media platform after admitting he made a mistake on Sunday in launching new restrictions.
When the poll ended, the final tally showed 17.5 million votes, with 57.5 percent of them asking Musk to step down from running the company. He promised at the time that he would abide by the poll results, but today's post seems to leave a question mark over the decision.
Recall that Musk's platform recently issued a statement announcing Twitter users would no longer be allowed to post certain links. These were links to several competing social networks. Billionaire Elon Musk's announcement is causing growing concern after the suspension of some journalists' accounts.
Twitter no longer allows the free promotion of certain platforms. Social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post, and Nostr are targeted. Musk wants his platform to also stop promoting websites such as linktr.ee and lnk.bio.
Users who do not follow this rule risk having their Twitter accounts suspended. Depending on violations of this rule, the platform can take action that can go as far as temporary or even permanent account closure.
The owner of SpaceX, Tesla Motors, and SolarCity, who describes himself as a proponent of free speech, has said in the past that he wants to do the same as the owner of Twitter, a social network accused before he became its owner, of censoring certain opinions by the way it moderated content. This includes the suspension of former U.S. Republican President Donald Trump's account.
Musk has lately shut down the accounts of several journalists from mainstream U.S. media outlets such as CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, and later reversed his decision. The restrictions provoked protests from the UN and the European Commission, and the situation went so far that President Ursula von der Leyen even threatened the Twitter boss with sanctions.
The result of his latest poll initially led to a rise in Tesla's share price, as Tesla investors increasingly criticize the attention Twitter has received since the takeover, to the carmaker's detriment. Several US media outlets, citing unnamed sources, have assured that Elon Musk has begun looking for a replacement, information that the Twitter owner has denied.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022