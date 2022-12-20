One-of-One Bugatti Chiron Profilee Teased Ahead of Tomorrow's Unveiling

Bugatti is about to pull the wraps off a bespoke model that they have had for quite some time apparently, yet they chose not to present it until now. Well, make that ‘now’ ‘tomorrow,’ because that is when the Molsheim hypercar maker will officially lift the curtain for it.
A single image of the mysterious concept accompanies the announcement, and shows it under a cover. Right off the bat, we can see that it has a very dynamic profile, but then again, that was expected from the company that gave us some of the fastest driving machines on the planet.
Another detail lies in the hashtags, with Bugatti calling it the ‘Chiron Profilee.’ This inevitably tells us that it is a Chiron with different looks, but no surprises here either, because their entire modern lineup is based on the same underpinnings as the 500-run limited model, and all of them use the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, and likely so does this one.
What else do we know about it thus far? Well, that it will premiere tomorrow, as we already told you in the first paragraph, on December 21, at 10:00 a.m. CET (4:00 a.m. EST). The mysterious vehicle will be shown to the world at an RM Sotheby’s event, which has made some believe that it will actually be auctioned off. We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that, as otherwise, Bugatti would have presented it online, or at their own event joined by some of their clientele, VIPs, and high-ranking execs.
Subsequent to the introduction, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee, assuming that that is its real name, will join other bespoke creations that never saw the light of day. Such vehicles comprise the Veyron Barchetta that was presented almost three years ago, designed by Achim Anscheidt in 2008. A modern interpretation of the 1936 Type 57 Atlantic was showcased next to it, and it was christened the Atlantic Coupe, and so was the W16 Coupe Rembrandt, which was a grand tourer with the W16 engine mounted at the front.
The more mainstream part of Bugatti recently bid farewell to the Centodieci with car #10 being delivered to its owner. At the same time, fewer than 100 units of the Chiron still have to be assembled, alongside the 99 copies of the W16 Mistral. In case you forgot about it, the track-only Bolide will come to life at the company’s plant as well. No matter how much money you have in the bank, you won’t be able to buy either of them straight from Bugatti, because all build slots were spoken for. Thus, the best way to purchase one will be to hope that a customer decides not to get theirs anymore, or by searching the used car market.
