Bugatti Unveils 'Hyper Safe' Collection, So You Can Keep Your Valuables Secure in Style

Bugatti partnered up with Buben&Zorweg to make the Hyper Safe Collection. It's a limited edition affair and these mini-vaults are meant to keep your valuables safe, but at the same time do so in a very stylish way. They look so good, no one would fault you for wanting one as furniture for your home.
The safes were designed to resemble the visual identity of the Bugatti hyper sports cars. On each side of the safe, you'll find an adjustable Ambient Light feature inspired by the Bugatti C-Line that the Chiron wears so proudly. At the top of the safe, there's a shark-tail line that's meant to evoke the Type 57 Atlantic model of old.
However, these safes aren't just a "pretty face." They're designed to be top-notch as well. For example, the safe door was forged out of a high-strength steel core, with a unique carbon fiber surface. It's also available in a variety of color shades, just like Bugatti's fleet. The resemblances don't end here, either. The four stainless steel elements from the front side of the Hyper Safe Collection were also made with this in mind.
Even the handle is so complex, that it requires 3,000 milling steps to craft. Furthermore, each of these stainless-steel elements, alongside the ones used throughout the entire collection, adorn a finish with a special coating called Light-Arch-Protection Coating (LAP Coating), which reinforces them, while making them scratch resistant at the same time.
Out of the three bespoke "personalities" from the Hyper Safe Collection, the one that best encompasses and resembles the spirit of Bugatti's DNA is the "Hyper Track." It has black high-tech carbon fiber elements on the front, while the sides are paired with a Napa Leather in Pace Blue. It's meant to be reminiscent of Bugatti’s "French Racing Blue."
To top it all off, the LAP Coating is in Onyx matt finish, with the safe door in Track High-Tech Carbon Fiber. If any of this bares any attraction, you might want to hurry. Only 25 of each will ever be built. At the very least, it would be cool to keep your Bugatti keys in one of them.
