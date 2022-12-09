Manny Khoshbin Jokes He's “The Real Top G” Because His Bugattis Come in Many Colors

Manny Khoshbin is a big car enthusiast, and his collection includes lots of different limited-edition models. Among those are several Bugattis in different models and colors, which is why he jokes he’s “the real Top G.”
Earlier this year, controversial professional boxer Andrew Tate went viral with his phrase “What color is your Bugatti?” shortly after welcoming his copper Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
Now, real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin just had the perfect answer video, because his garage hosts many different Bugattis. He shared a clip of all of them, writing in the caption that he’s “the real Top G” (slang for Top Gangster), adding “love my bro Andrew.”
The short video starts with Tate and proceeds to show Khoshbin's Bugattis. Among them are the Veyron Rembrandt edition, the Chiron Hermes Edition, the Veyron Mansory Linea Vincero, and a 2006 Veyron that he sold this year. In one of the shots, he poses in front of his one-off McLaren Speedtail Hermes Edition, obviously flanked by two Bugattis, the Rembrandt and the Hermes Edition.
And he will not stop adding more Bugattis to his collection. He has an upcoming Bolide to join his fleet. He also expressed interest in yet another Veyron, one with fewer miles on the clock than the one he used to own.
But Bugattis aren’t the only cars that grace Manny Khoshbin’s expensive garages. He has ten Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens, a Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition, a custom Ford GT, a custom Carbon Black McLaren P1, and a McLaren Senna. He also owns a series of Porsches, including a 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a GT3 RS, a GT3 RS, a 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the 911 Sport Classic, and the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition. Plus, several Rolls-Royces, which are generally the cars he drives on a regular basis.
So, considering all these cars, it does seem like he really is “the real Top G.”
