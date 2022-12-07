Floyd Mayweather Splashes $330K on a New Car, No, It's Not a Rolls-Royce

Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather may have an affinity for Rolls-Royces, but he has just added a new car that doesn’t come from the luxury carmaker. But it's still quite pricey.
Floyd Mayweather is all about luxury and comfort, so it’s not surprising to see him get the best of the best. He owns a private jet, has an expensive watch collection, and a few garages filled with supercars and luxury cars.
And now it looks like he has just added a new one. But, while the latest addition does come with a black exterior to fit in his black color-coded garage, it’s not a Rolls-Royce or other luxury car, but a Porsche. According to TMZ, Mayweather contacted his longtime car guy, Nigerian dealer Obi Okeke, also known as "Dr. Bugatti," and told him he needed a new ride. Over the years, Okeke sold Mayweather over 39 cars and the number keeps going up.
This time, he opted for a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, which comes with a black-on-black color scheme, fitted with 20"/21" 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design Wheels.
And it does provide the adrenaline Mayweather needs, thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter flat-six engine, which sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque to both axles via an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
With figures like these, the 911 Turbo S can't be anything but mighty fast, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
A 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S comes with a starting price of $216,100. But TMZ claims the boxing legend splashed $330,000 on his new sports car, adding that Floyd wired Okeke the money while they were on the phone and said he was interested in yet another sports car, which the dealer didn't disclose.
This comes after he recently spent $3.1 million in about an hour on expensive pieces of art at the 2022 Art Basel show in Miami Beach in one day, and an additional $1.7 million the next, leaving with four Andy Warhol pieces, plus a large sculpture of burned money.
The latest addition comes a month after another car purchase, which was a white-on-black Range Rover Sport that he got from Champion Motoring, one of his top dealership choices.
