Bugatti Barchetta Is an Epic Unreleased Concept That Rivals the Best Speedsters

Bugatti followed up on the release of the Chiron, with several special or sometimes unique editions. However, their designers created a few more amazing machines over the years which never made it past the executive board, including this Barchetta concept.
It's a previously unseen car that came out thanks to an interview Autoblog did with the head of Bugatti’s design department, Achim Anscheidt. Apparently, it all has to do with them wanting to bring back coachbuilding but not having any of the old partners to collaborate with.
Even though the concept is quite nicely rendered and now semi-official, we still find it puzzling. Our biggest question when coming in contact with the phots was: what the heck is it?
The concept is named "2015 Veyron Barchetta" and was developed starting in 2008 using the Veyron Grand Sport as its basis. That's the fast version of the Veyron, but this obviously doesn't look anything like a Veyron. Also, is this a 2008 concept or a 2015 concept.
The vertical lights, grille, flanks, and air intakes all mirror those of the Divo project, which came after the Chiron. We think this is because Anscheidt made one version of the concept back in 2008 and had it completely revised with modern 3D rendering technology several years later. We even have a nice spinning model to show you, and there was nothing like that in the days of the Veyron.
The idea with the Barchetta is to have a super-limited edition model for the richest car collectors in the world, a bit like what Lamborghini does. We think the concept resembles the Aventador J Speedster, but Bugatti's designer mentions the forgotten Reventon as a sort of money-making benchmark Lambo.
The design is epic, but we're not too fond of the name. "Barchetta" is what you call a slow, rusty Fiat convertible from the 2000s. This deserves is another kind of animal, perhaps linkable to the 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Van Vooren.
