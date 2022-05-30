Low-Mileage Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Will Cost You More Than a Beverly Hills Home

If you just saw Top Gun: Maverick at the cinema and you could do with a bit of speed in your life, then what better way to start the day than by admiring a low-mileage 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, one of the fastest-accelerating automobiles known to mankind.
This Chiron is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, and it retailed for $3,871,500 before somebody put 479 miles (770 km) on its quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. That price, by the way, includes $172,500’s worth of optional extras, but we’ll get to all that.
Let’s start with a quick recap of the Chiron Pur Sport, which was unveiled back in March 2020 as a more track-focused version of the “regular” Chiron. The French carmaker announced that only 60 units would be made available to the public, each with an extra 200 rpm, a revised transmission, lightweight 3D printed titanium exhaust system, fixed rear spoiler and lots more.
In order to make this car handle better than its siblings, the springs were made 65% stiffer at the front and 33% stiffer at the rear, which together with the revised dampers and a new Sport+ drive mode, would result in the driver having an even more glorious experience while behind the wheel.
In terms of performance, that W16 unit puts down 1,479 hp (1,500 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, which will get you from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.3 seconds.
As for other highlights pertaining to this example, we count the staggered-width 10-spoke black magnesium wheels, light blue embroidery inside the cabin, black anodized and titanium accents, automatic climate control, a seven-speaker Accuton sound system, and carbon fiber sports seats in Beluga Black leather with Alcantara inserts – by the way, Alcantara can also be found on the headliner, rear bulkhead and the door panels.
Also, this car comes with the Sky View feature for the roof, which is a $62,000 optional extra. In a nutshell, it’s a dual moonroof that costs as much as a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1.
