Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport by Sur Mesure Will Make Public Debut in London This Month

The first public appearance of a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with bespoke styling by the Sur Mesure division will take place at Salon Privé London. The division's name translates as "tailored," and the vehicle will be presented by H.R. Owen Bugatti on behalf of one of its customers.
The example that will be showcased at Salon Privé London is a customer project that is inspired by the heroics of Louis Chiron. The latter was a racing diver, and the vehicle will have two new exterior colors, along with a fading “EB” painted pattern. The two new exterior colors are present as an homage to Louis Chiron.
The faded “EB” described above was developed by the Bugatti Sur Mesure team, and it was applied by hand on the body. Meanwhile, on the door panels, the occupants will observe a multi-layered “EB” motif stitched into the upholstery of those panels. Both the exterior and interior ornaments with the faded motifs required new processes and techniques to be developed by the division.
Now, as you can observe in the photos, the number “32” is painted on this Chiron Pur Sport. The idea behind the hand-painted touch is the fact that Louis Chiron raced a Bugatti Type 51 to a win at the 1931 French Grand Prix with Achille Varzi, and that race car had the number 32 on it. As you can observe, some of these homages are direct, while others are more subtle.
The vehicle includes multiple other special ornaments inside its cockpit, including the center console inlay, door sills, headrests, entry lights, and more. For example, the one on the center console comes in black anodized aluminum and has a hand-painted inscription in silver.
These discreet touches are the kind of thing that the Sur Mesure division from Bugatti can do for their customers, but its capabilities go far beyond when required. This example has not received any modifications to its drivetrain, but it is not like anyone could say it required such changes.
Therefore, the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 motor will still deliver 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm, and it can rev all the way up to 6,900 rpm. The Pur Sport variant of the Chiron has a shorter transmission ratio by 15 percent when compared to other Chirons, which means it is quicker in certain situations.
In other words, we are writing about 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprints in just 2.3 seconds, while the 0-124 mph (200 kph) acceleration takes just 5.5 seconds. Those looking for 0-186 mph (300 kph) times should know that it takes "less than twelve" seconds for that to happen.
Two other Bugatti vehicles will be exhibited at the Salon Privé London, a Veyron and a Chiron, to go along with the Pur Sport. This year's Salon Privé London will take place between April 21 and April 23, 2022. The Chiron is already sold out, by the way.
The event is arranged on the lawns of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, and tickets are already on sale on the Salon Privé website.
