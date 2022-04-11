The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is an Almost Easy To Live With Hypercar

It’s not every day that you hear someone saying the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with a 1,500-HP W16 under the hood can act as your daily driver. But Harry Metcalfe takes away all the enthusiasm that surrounds this vehicle, leaves the unbelievable power figures aside, and tests it like it’s an Audi R8. Here’s his verdict.
The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is an outlandish, heavily built, high-performance vehicle that to some might look too provocative or even not necessary. But there’s nothing like having the chance to experience or own the height of automotive engineering. This car is proof that humans can achieve incredible things when there are favorable conditions for their development.
The hypercar you see here is a non-factory unit. An owner lent the Bugatti to Metcalfe to verify it as he sees fit, and that’s why he made the journey of 1,000 km (621 mi) with it and didn’t even think about what the manufacturer might say. If you’re wondering who’s the owner, then we’ll tell you: it’s the same man that put diesel into his McLaren F1 GTR and called it the “F1 TDI.”
The motoring journalist says the Chiron Pur Sport is limited at 350 kph (217 mph) which makes it the “slowest Bugatti of them all.” Stefan Ellrott, the company’s R&D head, said they decided to emphasize that these cars are not only about top speed and also wanted to let owners experience the full package without fearing for their safety on the track.
The former Evo Magazine Editorial Director shows the Bugatti is a very compact car, even though it hides an 8.0-liter engine in the back. He even puts it next to his Jaguar Project 7 just to make sure everyone’s grasping the dimensions of such a speed monster.
One interesting aspect that may not be of interest to many people that just look at the price tag is represented by the headlights. Metcalfe argues these are the best he’s ever seen. It’s interesting to see the French carmaker thought about practicality and usability when they designed the limited-edition Chiron Pur Sport.
The funny thing about this review is that it shows nothing escapes the Volkswagen DNA. This incredible car has the engine warning light on, something that has been experienced by almost any VAG owner at some point. But Metcalfe explains the Chiron doesn’t like traffic too much, and before being delivered to his house, it sat a couple of hours in queues. It can be turned off by just driving a couple of miles in high gear.
The YouTuber even shows some mistakes that Bugatti made with this Chiron. He thinks a head-up display and an analog rev counter would’ve been great.
The most interesting bit, however, is the conclusion. Metcalfe finds the Chiron friendly enough to use it on public roads every day, even though it attracts a lot of attention from almost anybody. He also says it is beyond comparison and points out that it’s almost art because of the complete experience it provides. One key aspect he touches on is that Bugatti made this hypercar so well, it doesn't even need a loud exhaust. It just sounds perfect.
Plus, Harry Metcalfe has rarely been seen smiling so much while driving a car he wanted to show for others to enjoy or make informed buying decisions. But, beware, he underlines you have to refrain from accelerating every time the road opens up.
If anything, this Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and its $4.5 million original price tag are nothing but proof of what’s possible when almost no limits are set.
Now enjoy this unbiased, honest review of an extremely scarce vehicle.
