Custom Yamaha XSR700 Flirts With Scrambler Design Elements and Mild Off-Roading Prowess

This modded XSR is rather toned-down compared to some of its creators’ other ventures, but it’s phenomenal nonetheless.
Before making its way to the Purpose Built Moto (PBM) headquarters, this 2018 Yamaha XSR700 was kept in storage for an extended period of time. It looked pretty neglected and was in desperate need of some TLC, so the owner, Simon, asked Tom Gilroy to perform a stylish aesthetic makeover infused with scrambler cues. Of course, Tom and his team took the commission without a second thought.
The donor had already been fitted with a top-shelf Akrapovic exhaust prior to PBM’s transformation in 2021, and the Aussies decided that it ought to be retained. They kicked things off with a complete teardown, then it was time for the customization process to begin in earnest. It did so up front, where the squad installed an aluminum headlight nacelle they’ve manufactured from scratch.
Additionally, the headlamp itself is Purpose Built Moto’s proprietary Flashpoint Classic LED module, measuring 5.75 inches in diameter. Small, yet sufficiently bright turn signals flank the headlight to round out the whole setup in style, but the motorcycle’s rear-end anatomy is just as alluring. Although that handsome saddle may look completely new, it was actually shaped out of the XSR’s original seat foam.
Once the desired form had been sculpted, PBM tasked the leather connoisseurs over at Timeless Auto Trim with handling the upholstery. The classy walnut brown cover works its way onto the bike’s fuel tank, which is still the stock unit fashioned at Yamaha’s plant. In order to keep the southernmost section nice and tidy, Tom’s experts added minute LED blinkers, a flush-mounted lighting strip, and an all-new license plate bracket.
Unsprung territory remains occupied by the standard 17-inch wheels, but their rims are now wrapped in a chunky pair of TKC 80 knobbies from Continental. The dual-sport rubber gives the scrambled XSR700 plenty of grip both on and off the asphalt, while a couple of handmade fenders keep debris at bay. At the back, the mudguard is discreetly tucked beneath the subframe for an ultra-clean appearance.
By contrast, the front fender sits low down on a custom bracket, and there’s not a single mirror to be found in the cockpit. When it came time to address the bike’s paintwork, Purpose Built handed things over to their local collaborators at Livin Loco Garage, who went with a matte-black colorway that looks seriously ominous.
The guys could finally call it a day once the paint job had been taken care of. “This was a quick project on PBM terms, in and out in a matter of a few weeks,” says Tom. “XSR700s are simple bikes to work on, the factory shape gives you a lot to play with, but it also leaves a good amount of room for improvement.” Needless to say, his crew made excellent use of that room, indeed!
The donor had already been fitted with a top-shelf Akrapovic exhaust prior to PBM’s transformation in 2021, and the Aussies decided that it ought to be retained. They kicked things off with a complete teardown, then it was time for the customization process to begin in earnest. It did so up front, where the squad installed an aluminum headlight nacelle they’ve manufactured from scratch.
Additionally, the headlamp itself is Purpose Built Moto’s proprietary Flashpoint Classic LED module, measuring 5.75 inches in diameter. Small, yet sufficiently bright turn signals flank the headlight to round out the whole setup in style, but the motorcycle’s rear-end anatomy is just as alluring. Although that handsome saddle may look completely new, it was actually shaped out of the XSR’s original seat foam.
Once the desired form had been sculpted, PBM tasked the leather connoisseurs over at Timeless Auto Trim with handling the upholstery. The classy walnut brown cover works its way onto the bike’s fuel tank, which is still the stock unit fashioned at Yamaha’s plant. In order to keep the southernmost section nice and tidy, Tom’s experts added minute LED blinkers, a flush-mounted lighting strip, and an all-new license plate bracket.
Unsprung territory remains occupied by the standard 17-inch wheels, but their rims are now wrapped in a chunky pair of TKC 80 knobbies from Continental. The dual-sport rubber gives the scrambled XSR700 plenty of grip both on and off the asphalt, while a couple of handmade fenders keep debris at bay. At the back, the mudguard is discreetly tucked beneath the subframe for an ultra-clean appearance.
By contrast, the front fender sits low down on a custom bracket, and there’s not a single mirror to be found in the cockpit. When it came time to address the bike’s paintwork, Purpose Built handed things over to their local collaborators at Livin Loco Garage, who went with a matte-black colorway that looks seriously ominous.
The guys could finally call it a day once the paint job had been taken care of. “This was a quick project on PBM terms, in and out in a matter of a few weeks,” says Tom. “XSR700s are simple bikes to work on, the factory shape gives you a lot to play with, but it also leaves a good amount of room for improvement.” Needless to say, his crew made excellent use of that room, indeed!