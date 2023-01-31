One-Off Yamaha XS650 Reloaded Exudes a Sinister Allure With Stacked LED Headlamps

Retro UJMs are excellent, highly versatile candidates when it comes to customization, and the guys behind this project made the most of that.
Built by Analog Motorcycles (AM) a few years ago, the elegant one-off showcased in these photos had once been a stock 1981 Yamaha XS650. It now goes by the name of Reloaded, and the modifications performed at Tony Prust’s bike-modding clinic are plentiful and very succulent, indeed! As there’s a lot for us to cover, we might as well dive straight in.
Analog’s transformation began with a complete teardown, followed by some good old framework surgery at the back. The classic XS650 saw its subframe shortened and then looped, subsequently receiving a stylish saddle upholstered by 83 Seats. Over at the southernmost tip, one may now see a circular Bates-style taillight from AM’s proprietary aftermarket catalog, as well as LED turn signals and a new license plate bracket.
All this hardware is supported by top-grade Hagon shock absorbers, but Tony chose to retain and rebuild the OEM forks with modern springs and valve emulators from Race Tech. Furthermore, we're greeted by a fresh set of 17-inch Sun rims in the footwear department, and that beefy front brake setup comes courtesy of Loaded Gun Customs.
The XS650’s original fuel tank was kept in play, so the only pieces of bespoke bodywork besides the seat pan are a tiny front fender and a most outlandish flyscreen. As for the vertically-stacked LED headlights, they were both supplied by Denali and manage to look seriously imposing.
You’ll find an EarthX lithium battery stored inside that tailor-made box beneath the seat, and it’s joined by an assortment of other electrical upgrades. These include a Motogadget m-Unit control module, revised wiring, and a modern electronic ignition system from Boyer Bransden.
Up in the cockpit area, the Yamaha XS650 Reloaded features digital Koso instrumentation, a new top clamp, and blacked-out Vortex clip-ons. In turn, the handlebars are home to Lowbrow Customs grips and a premium mixture of Motone and Motogadget switchgear. All the mods we’ve looked at so far are certainly pretty rad, and AM’s powertrain-related work doesn’t disappoint, either.
We already told you about the upgraded ignition hardware earlier on, but the motorcycle’s 653cc parallel-twin was also blessed with Mikuni VM34 carburetors and foam air filters sourced from Uni. In terms of exhaust plumbing, Analog fashioned a unique two-into-one setup in-house, ultimately topping it off with a Cone Engineering silencer.
As for the muted color scheme adorning the specimen’s fuel chamber, flyscreen, and front fender, the dark gray base was applied by Kiel’s Kustoms while Brando handled the detailing. Black predominates elsewhere, but parts such as the exhaust muffler, engine cases, and upper fork tubes were left unpainted for contrast. All in all, what Analog refers to as Reloaded is among the neatest XS650-based one-offs we’ve seen as of late.
