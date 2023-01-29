Scrambled Triumph Bonneville T100 Black Flexes Brawny Aftermarket Wheels With Gusto

With that sinister, predominantly black color scheme, we’ll bet this remixed Bonnie has no problem standing out on the pristine beaches its owner likes to frequent.
Prior to walking into the Purpose Built Moto (PBM) headquarters in 2021, Andrew was merely interested in giving his bike a new saddle. However, things quickly escalated once he saw ongoing builds lying around in Tom Gilroy’s shop, and it wasn’t long before the lad’s 2017 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black was bound for a complete makeover as opposed to a quick seat swap.
“When our projects start off like this it’s reassuring that we’re doing the right thing,” says Tom. “A new customer with no knowledge of who we are or what we do sees the projects in the shop and goes all in.” From the start, it was decided that Triumph’s modern classic ought to become a fun-seeking scrambler with fat wheels and tires.
The motorcycle now serves as Andrew’s bespoke toy for weekend rides on the Australian coastline, so you can rest assured that he’s putting those buff knobbies to good use! PBM’s transformation was completed back in 2021, but one can only guess what the client's been charged as the workshop made no such information public.
First things first, Tom and his crew proceeded to shorten and then loop the T100’s subframe, subsequently installing a custom saddle upholstered in cross-stitched suede by Timeless Auto Trim. One may also spot an unobtrusive license plate holder and a pair of state-of-the-art LEDs that act as both taillights and blinkers.
As we’ve already mentioned, the pièce de résistance on this scrambled Bonnie is the footgear, and credit for supplying those beefy new wheels goes to Canyon Motorcycles of SoCal. The rims are hugged by Continental’s rugged TKC 80 rubber, measuring 150/70 at the front and an astronomical 180/55 at the opposite end. Besides giving the Bonneville a commanding presence, these bad boys certainly do one hell of a job at tackling sandy terrain.
Wider, custom-made triple clamps were used to make space for the front wheel, and right ahead of them sits PBM’s proprietary Flashpoint Classic headlight. This module has a diameter of seven inches, with tiny LED turn signals accompanying it on both flanks.
The stock dials have been kept but repositioned in order to keep everything packed nice and tight, while an aftermarket handlebar with bar-end mirrors can now be seen occupying the specimen’s cockpit area. Once these goodies had been installed, Tom’s specialists busied themselves with a good bit of exhaust fabrication.
Employing 316-grade stainless-steel and TIG welding, the Aussies fashioned a two-into-two setup that terminates in reverse megaphone silencers. According to Sir Gilroy, the soundtrack offered by this tailor-made pipework is “lumpy, grumpy, and loud.” Lastly, Purpose Built topped things off with a murdered-out colorway, which is complemented by exposed metal and a brushed finish on several parts.
