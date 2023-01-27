Custom Indian Army Girl Grew Up Surrounded by Harley-Davidsons, Fits Right In

There are few things as exciting as looking for something and coming across something else entirely, unexpected and perhaps much more interesting than what you were originally gunning for. Take me, for instance: here I am looking for a cool custom Harley-Davidson ride to tell you about, in a place where you can only find custom Harleys, and one cool-looking Indian pops up out of nowhere.
That place where you can only find custom Harleys is called in this case Bad Land. The crew has been in the business of giving new looks to Milwaukee machines for years now, and for a long time, we’ve constantly been bringing its work to light.
As far I remember, the only time in the past couple of years when we stumbled upon a non-Harley ride modified by Bad Land was at the end of 2021, when a Ducati Diavel caught our attention in the garage’s portfolio. It was a purple one and for one reason or another (probably something that has to do with a Japanese apparel outlet called so) was presented to the world as the Army Girl.
That’s the exact same name the modified 2012 Indian we have here is wearing. Bike number 77 in Bad Land’s portfolio, it’s so heavily altered and so in sync with the style of this builder that you can hardly say this is something other than its usual work.
The Indian Army Girl is meant to capture attention instantly. The usual dark colors Bad Land goes for are perfectly highlighted by the many chrome elements included on the build. With a large wheel at the rear, a fuel tank descending into the seat at a rather steep angle, and the front wheel mounted visibly away from the frame, at the tip of a shiny fork, the bike looks like one you’ll probably not miss when it passes by.
Both wheels on the ride wear Avon Cobra tires, are made by Rick’s Motorcycles and are sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, with this one also being 300 mm wide. The same parts supplier is also responsible for the control kit that goes on the Army Girl, while the foot controls have been sourced from Performance Machine.
A maker of custom parts as well, Bad Land created specifically for the Army Girl a series of one-off elements. The list includes the fenders that go over the two wheels, the cover for the air cleaner, or the handlebar.
All of these are mostly visual upgrades though. Compared to stock, the Indian was altered at a frame level, hence the more imposing stance we now get. The fuel tank that goes onto the frame is also made by Bad Land, and so is the wide swingarm. The exhaust visible to one side is also the fruit of the custom garage’s imagination.
Because the Indian Army Girl is an older Bad Land build it’s impossible to know the bike’s current whereabouts. The cost of making it is a mystery as well, as the Japanese never tell.
As far I remember, the only time in the past couple of years when we stumbled upon a non-Harley ride modified by Bad Land was at the end of 2021, when a Ducati Diavel caught our attention in the garage’s portfolio. It was a purple one and for one reason or another (probably something that has to do with a Japanese apparel outlet called so) was presented to the world as the Army Girl.
That’s the exact same name the modified 2012 Indian we have here is wearing. Bike number 77 in Bad Land’s portfolio, it’s so heavily altered and so in sync with the style of this builder that you can hardly say this is something other than its usual work.
The Indian Army Girl is meant to capture attention instantly. The usual dark colors Bad Land goes for are perfectly highlighted by the many chrome elements included on the build. With a large wheel at the rear, a fuel tank descending into the seat at a rather steep angle, and the front wheel mounted visibly away from the frame, at the tip of a shiny fork, the bike looks like one you’ll probably not miss when it passes by.
Both wheels on the ride wear Avon Cobra tires, are made by Rick’s Motorcycles and are sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, with this one also being 300 mm wide. The same parts supplier is also responsible for the control kit that goes on the Army Girl, while the foot controls have been sourced from Performance Machine.
A maker of custom parts as well, Bad Land created specifically for the Army Girl a series of one-off elements. The list includes the fenders that go over the two wheels, the cover for the air cleaner, or the handlebar.
All of these are mostly visual upgrades though. Compared to stock, the Indian was altered at a frame level, hence the more imposing stance we now get. The fuel tank that goes onto the frame is also made by Bad Land, and so is the wide swingarm. The exhaust visible to one side is also the fruit of the custom garage’s imagination.
Because the Indian Army Girl is an older Bad Land build it’s impossible to know the bike’s current whereabouts. The cost of making it is a mystery as well, as the Japanese never tell.