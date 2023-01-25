Triumph Identifies Overheating Issue Affecting Certain 1,351 Motorcycles, Recall Issued

A series of motorcycles named after their three-cylinder mills, the Speed Triple has been recalled stateside to the tune of 1,351 examples of the breed. Affected vehicles include the 2022 to 2023 model year RS and RR.
Back in June 2022, the warranty department observed a noticeable increase in warranty claims alleging an overheating radiator fan. This condition obviously leads to hot coolant leaking or spraying, thus increasing the risk of injury. Come August 2022, the Hinckley-based manufacturer’s quality department requested suspect parts from the field to verify the claims. For some reason or another, the British company waited until January 2023 for the recall committee to approve a campaign.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the radiator fan exceeds the maximum operating temperature in slow-moving traffic situations and under high ambient temperatures. The instrument warning light will illuminate in this case, but if the rider chooses to ignore the problem, coolant may gush out and scald the rider. Worse still, coolant on the road could lead to a very nasty crash.
The 1,351 units recalled in the United States of America will receive an additional heatshield designed to deflect heat away from the radiator fan. Triumph will correct this issue in production as well at the end of January 2023 by adding the aforementioned heatshield to RS and RR motorcycles.
Authorized retailers in the United States of America will be informed of this campaign on January 30th. Owners, on the other hand, can expect to be informed by February 1st according to the NHTSA report attached below.
Launched in 1994 to much pomp and circumstance, the Speed Triple isn’t a cheap bike. The most basic of specifications can be had for a cool $18,895 sans taxes and options. The RR sits above the RS, and as expected, it’s a bit more expensive at $20,950 as per the build & price tool. The crème de la crème is the RR Bond Edition, starting at $24,995.
A sports naked with the looks to kill and performance to thrill, the Speed Triple 1200 RS is available in three colors in this part of the world: Sapphire Black, Matte Silver Ice, and Matte Baja Orange. All three variants feature a 1,160-cc engine tuned to 177 horsepower (180 ps) and 92 pound-feet (125 Nm) of torque. The three-cylinder engine needs to be serviced every 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) according to Triumph.
The RS is – no surprises here – the lightest of the three at 436.5 pounds (nearly 198 kilograms). The RR and special edition are both listed with wet weights of 438 pounds (approximately 199 kilograms) in U.S. specification. Triumph sold no fewer than 89,143 motorcycles globally in 2022, with nearly 90 percent of said motorcycles sold outside of the UK.
