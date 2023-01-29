Custom-Built Triumph Bonneville T120 Moli Will Have You Gasping With Astonishment

We honestly can’t decide whether our favorite part about this bike is the blue finish on its fuel tank or that handsome brown suede saddle.
If you’ve read any of our previous articles covering the work of Tamarit Motorcycles, then you’re probably aware that intricate transformations aren’t something they’ll ever shy away from. However, even their simplest custom builds showcase a great deal of tasteful touches and attention to detail, with this gracious Bonneville T120 being an excellent case in point.
Dubbed Moli, the project was completed by Spain’s Triumph specialists sometime last year, but no pricing information has been made available. It’s the 115th machine they’ve crafted since the firm’s inception back in 2015, and this should give you a pretty clear idea regarding the breakneck pace at which Tamarit operates. That being said, let’s see what Moli is all about.
The thing you’ll most likely notice first is the gorgeous blue hue adorning the stock T120 gas tank, with contrasting white patches where the knee pads had once dwelled. Partially chromed Tamarit badges round out the new look of the fuel chamber, while the Bonnie’s subframe got shortened, then looped to keep rear-end proportions nice and tight.
Up top lies a handmade saddle with generous padding and brown suede upholstery that looks as stylish as it gets. Peeking at the southernmost tip, we spot a new rear fender topped with LED lighting and a slim license plate bracket, all contributing to a clean, clutter-free appearance.
As for the fresh side covers mounted on the flanks, they come from Tamarit’s own catalog of bolt-on parts and are seamlessly wrapped in white paint. The same goes for the smaller fender replacing the factory unit up front, but shiny chrome plating is obviously the name of the game on this specimen.
The Bonneville’s OEM forks, shock absorbers, and engine covers have all received the shiny chrome treatment, as did the Tamarit-branded skid plate and chain guard installed on its lower section. Additionally, the understated black finish enveloping the wheels was applied by means of electrostatic painting, and those beefy dual-purpose tires are Heidenau’s K60 compound.
Not much has changed in the cockpit area, but a nice touch comes in the form of chromed aftermarket mirrors that lower the bike’s profile. There are discreet, yet bright LED turn signals taking pride of place at both ends, while circular custom badges depicting the project’s name and number can be found on the engine cases. Right then, the final aspect we need to cover is the powertrain.
One may see a revised intake setup with forward-facing air filters from Free Spirits, and these goodies are appropriately complemented by a Zard exhaust at the other end of the combustion cycle. All things considered, Moli is sure to turn heads and put joyous smiles on its owner’s face for a long time to come!
