Sharp Chevy C10 Custom Is Chopped, Raked, and LED-Infused, Albeit Only Digitally

If we count both Chevrolet and GMC full-size trucks as one, General Motors actually sold more units (808,057, to be more precise) than Ford delivered F-Series – which accounted for 667,496 pickups.
The workhorse wars are set to become even more heated this year as the F-150 Lightning EV full-size pickup truck will have subtle competition from the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV, plus the HD models are also ready to duke it out in refreshed, updated, or all-new configurations. But that may be of little consequence to some people.
Perhaps they do not care about the commotion around the F-150 retaining its crown for the 46th and 41st consecutive years in the truck and overall segments, respectively. Maybe they do not even fancy the upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution BEV like some of us (including yours truly) do. Instead, it could be entirely possible that some folks had been “wanting to do something with a C10 for a while and finally got around to it!”
As a side note, the moniker refers to the C/K series of trucks produced by General Motors under the Chevrolet and GMC brands between the 1960 and 2002 model years. Manufactured since 1959 as the successor to the Task Force series, the series used ‘C’ internal code and model branding for the two-wheel drive versions, while the ‘K’ stood for four-wheel drive.
Solely the original C/Ks were left without a nickname, followed by the ‘Action Line’ second generation, the third ‘Rounded Line’ iteration that is better known as the ‘Square body’ among the general public, and the GMT400 which is affectionately called ‘OBS’ (as in original/old body style). Well, back to the C10 at hand, this one is not from the real world, so anyone could nickname it any way they wanted, frankly.
Instead, it is the digital work of Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who finally returns to sharing his CGI visions after a rather long hiatus. The last time we saw the pixel master post something on his social media reel (friendly commissions like that 2023 Chevy Astro Van don’t count because we can’t pinpoint them exactly) was in late November 2022, actually.
Back then, the CGI expert was sharing a virtual-to-reality project called ‘Buckwild,’ but this one is even wilder than a modified version of the undaunted Ford Bronco. This is because for his Chevy C10 ‘build,’ the author left no digital stone unturned. As such, we are dealing here with a classic pickup truck that got “all the lines sharpened, a chopped custom top, (and a) raked windshield.” But wait, as this is just the personalization appetizer.
The virtual restomod recipe continues with “LED lights everywhere along with LED grille,” as well as a fully custom body kit that even includes a bespoke hood, plus a “different take on the rear bumper rather than a roll pan.” Some of the details were even left untold by the digital artist, such as the carefully lowered stance, the concave, white-painted aftermarket wheels, the slim quad exhaust setup, and the bonkers carbon fiber bed floor!
