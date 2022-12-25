This No-Paint Bare Metal 1,000-HP 1967 Chevy C10 Is More Than Glitz and Glam, Insane Rips

When Chevy auto designers introduced the C/K line of trucks in 1960, all they had in mind was an automobile that would make the lives of the farmers of that era a little less difficult. Sixty years later, the C/K Chevy trucks no longer chase farm animals with hay stacks bundled at the back but numbers on the dragstrip. This classic 1967 Chevy truck went from a farm hand to a deadly truck weapon.

