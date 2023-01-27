Triumph Scrambler 1200 Becomes a Custom Adventure Bike With Sharp Aluminum Garments

Looking the part isn’t the only thing this titan is good at, because a great deal of emphasis was put on functionality.
Just over a decade has passed since BAAK Motocyclettes entered the European bike-modding scene, operating in Lyon, France under the leadership of Rémi Reguin. At present, the firm employs a crew of 25 talented individuals and has a U.S. outpost just outside Los Angeles, which should give you a clue as to the meteoric rise BAAK had experienced from its humble beginnings.
For the project we’re about to look at, Monsieur Reguin and his squad used a platform with ample off-roading prowess straight out of the box – Triumph’s highly capable Scrambler 1200. The Frenchmen turned it into a fully-fledged adventure bike with sharp looks, sizeable storage compartments, and a fuel capacity perfectly suited for journeying off the beaten track.
However, what’s even more exciting about this whole ordeal is the fact that BAAK will happily build you one such specimen in exchange for €8,900. As you might’ve already guessed, the price won’t be covering the donor bike, but it still sounds like a very healthy bang-for-buck ratio, nonetheless. In addition, many of the parts you’re seeing here can also be ordered individually from the company’s official website.
Aluminum was the material of choice for Rémi and his team, who’d treated the Scrambler’s front end to an angular multi-piece fairing that’d look right at home in a Lego set. Featuring a tall polycarbonate windshield and a dual-headlight setup with state-of-the-art LEDs, this unit is designed to not only be visually alluring, but also provide plenty of wind protection for the rider.
It attaches to the motorcycle’s original mounting points via stainless-steel brackets, and that high-mounted fender found beneath comes from Triumph’s proprietary bolt-on catalog. Further back, we notice a large fuel tank able to store as much as 6.6 gallons (25 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when full. This capacity is far bigger than the stock Scrambler’s 4.2 gallons (16 liters), and it offers a range of approximately 180 miles (290 km).
Right behind the new gas tank lies a thickly-padded custom saddle upholstered in premium suede, joined by long side covers on the flanks. As for those boxy panniers, they boast a storage volume of no less than 18 liters (or just over 0.6 cubic feet) each, sporting suede straps and handles. SW Motech brackets hold both luggage carriers in place, while the Scrambler’s rearmost section bears LED lighting and a new license plate holder.
Exhaust fumes escape into the atmosphere through bespoke pipework, which was fashioned in-house just like most of the other parts used on this machine. Last but not least, BAAK decided not to hide their OCD-soothing fabrication work on this project beneath any paint, instead conjuring up a superb, brushed alloy finish we just can’t seem to get enough of.
